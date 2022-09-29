Disney Dreamlight Valley Details Upcoming Big Patch

Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft, in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games, has offered new insight into the release of upcoming patches and fixes. So far, the life-sim video game, which is set to launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023, has only released one truly significant patch, and it sounds like players will be waiting several weeks at least before the next one.

"The next bug fixes will be released as part of the first content update featuring Scar, this fall," the official Twitter account for Disney Dreamlight Valley shared earlier this week. "While we can't share exact timing yet, we are targeting a release in around 3 weeks." You can check out the full thread on Twitter about upcoming updates embedded below:

— Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 27, 2022

Other notable bits from the thread on new updates include that the team is specifically looking into high-priority issues like progress loss, missing Founder's Pack rewards, and console crashes. In total, the upcoming patch that is set to release in a couple of weeks will apparently include over 40 total fixes like audio distortion on Nintendo Switch consoles, rain not watering crops, optimizations for the PlayStation 4, and more.

As noted above, a new Disney Dreamlight Valley update is set to release in the coming weeks. An exact date for the upcoming update has not yet been announced, but it is known that there will be a hefty patch released alongside a major content update for the title. More broadly, Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently available in Early Access on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A full release is set for 2023. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Disney life-sim and adventure video game right here.

Have you been playing Disney Dreamlight Valley as of yet? What do you think about the update release cadence so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Disney and gaming!