Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Sew Delightful Update Is Now Available, Here’s What to Expect

The latest free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available. The Sew Delightful update should be live on most of the game’s platforms, though developer Gameloft cautions that it could take up to two hours before it goes live everywhere. Players will know if the update is live in their version, as the loading screen will be updated to reflect the new season. The new update is adding a bunch of content, including a new character, a new Star Path, and some notable quality of life improvements. This update also sees the arrival of new floating islands, which should give players a lot more room to decorate and show off their creativity.

In December 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley added The Nightmare Before Christmas star Jack Skellington. This year, Jack will be joined by Sally. The character’s arrival will connect with both Jack and Kristoff from Frozen. It seems Kristoff’s house has been covered in messages from spiders, and players will have to figure out the message. Once players have unlocked Sally, they’ll have new quests to complete and friendship rewards to obtain. A launch trailer for the new season can be found below.

The Nightmare Before Christmas seems like a perfect fit given this update’s wintery theme, and players can continue that theme with the newest Star Path. The Frost and Fairies Star Path starts today and rewards players with ice themed items and clothing. The game’s developers are doing something a little different for this Star Path. For those that purchase the Premium Path, once it’s been completed, a new set of duties will be unlocked. By completing those duties, players will be able to unlock reward variants. These variants will include a Winter Cottage House Dream Style.

Star Path rewards aren’t the only thing seeing an overhaul this season. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be making a change to DreamSnaps. Players will have the option of toggling on the Top DreamSnaps Showcase under the help section. This will show players the top 3 images ranked by players. The idea is that players will now be able to see who is performing best, which will (theoretically) inspire them with their own creations. Unfortunately, this option seems to be exclusive to Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox users and not those on PlayStation “due to compliance with certain rules and standards.” That’s not surprising considering some of the other issues there have been with cross-platform features on PlayStation, but it’s still somewhat disappointing!

As previously revealed, the Sew Delightful update has also added the ability to rotate items up to 16 points, giving players more freedom in how things get placed. Last but certainly not least, the developers have added a long requested language feature with the addition of Brazilian Portuguese. Players have been begging for this on the game’s social channels for a very long time now!

Are you excited for Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Sew Delightful update? What additions or updates are you most excited about? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!