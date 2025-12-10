Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Winter Ball Update Has Arrived, Bringing Cinderella & More

Pretty much since Disney Dreamlight Valley arrived, Disney fans have wanted to see all of the classic princesses in the Valley. Though we had Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, we hadn’t yet met the Princess herself. But now, at long last, Cinderella is headed to the Valley in the latest free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley. The new patch is available on December 10th and adds a ton of new, free content for players on all platforms.

The Winter Ball update is the first major free patch since the latest paid DLC, Wishblossom Ranch. For those who’ve opted not to buy the new expansion just yet, this is a welcome introduction of exciting new content to enjoy. The big highlight is a new friendship quest to meet Cinderella, plus all of her friendship quests once she’s made herself at home. But the free Disney Dreamlight Valley update also brings in a new Winter Warmth Star Path, the return of the Gift of Giving Event, and some quality-of-life improvements.

The Winter Ball update patch is available to download for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on December 10th. The update is also available for Apple Arcade, though this platform does not support seasonal Star Paths or Premium Shop access.

As a quick note before we dive into patch notes, the new Community Companion is available with this update! However, you’ll need to redeem a Disney Dreamlight Valley gift code to get the Sakuraa Blossom Dragon companion. To add it to your Valley for free, enter the code: COMMUNITYCOMPANIONDRAGON2025

For the full list of changes in today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley update, see the official patch notes from GameLoft below:

NEW CONTENT

A familiar glass slipper will lead you to discover where the magical princess from Disney’s Cinderella has been all this time. To kick off this first quest, you’ll need to have unlocked the Fairy Godmother from Disney’s Cinderella.

With the Fairy Godmother’s help, break the protective pumpkin enchantment to bring Cinderella to your Valley!

Assist Cinderella in her friendship quests, explore a new hobby, befriend curious critters, and plan a Valley-wide Friendship Ball, to unlock her dazzling friendship rewards.

Ring in the holiday cheer with the Winter Warmth Star Path! Decorate your Valley with festive furnishings and welcome a cozy new holiday Baby Pegasus companion.

The Gift of Giving event returns from December 17th to 31st. Complete previous years’ achievements, earn new rewards, and log in on December 25th for an extra surprise, claimable until December 31st!

From January 7th to 28th, brave the cold and explore the Winter Floating Festival to tackle weekly puzzles for exclusive wintry rewards.

Keep an eye out for the magical Cinderella Mega Bundle coming to the Premium Shop this season, alongside the Icy Frozen Palace, an adorable Husky Puppy, and much more!

Seasonal Moonstone packs will also be available for a limited time, with different cosmetic items arriving in future updates.

DREAMTEAMS

DreamTeams become available once the “Friendship is Everything” quest is completed.

Create or join a community with up to seven friends! Customize your team’s name, motto, and motif, and request or trade items with other members. This new feature is made up of 4 subsections:

Your DreamTeam

This tab of the DreamTeam menu allows you to manage your DreamTeam’s identity.

Join or create your own DreamTeam.

Once part of a DreamTeam, you can view your team’s information and Activity Log, as well as leave the group.

For owners: you can manage your team’s name, motto, and icon, as well as invite others and view your members’ Activity Logs. You can also transfer ownership to another member or dissolve your DreamTeam entirely.

Members

This section lists all members of the DreamTeam, along with key details about each of them.

You can view all members’ portraits, names, overall collections, and Realm Door unlocked.

You can also open a Detailed Profile Card for each member, which includes information such as Current DreamSnaps Ranking, and Main Story Progression.

For owners: you can manage and remove other members from the DreamTeam.

Item Sharing

Members of a DreamTeam can use this tab to request items they need and fulfill requests made by others.

To request an item, open your Request Box and add an item – you’ll need to have previously owned it in order to request it.

You can make up to two requests per day. This means all four Request Boxes can be filled over two days if no donations are received.

To donate, open a member’s Request Box, select one of their requested items, then select from your own inventory, and send them a specific quantity of that item.

Team Feed

Members of a DreamTeam can share and react to pictures with one another.

You can share pictures to your Team Feed directly through Photo Mode. You’ll also be able to view and react to other members’ pictures here.

DreamSnaps are automatically shared in the Team Feed. This function can be turned off in the settings.

You will have a maximum of two active shared pictures. Once this limit is reached, sharing a new picture will replace the oldest one.

Note: DreamTeams will not be available in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Apple Arcade Edition.

IMPROVEMENTS

STAR PATH

Track All Duties

You can now track all your active Star Path Duties at once.

Updated UI

A refreshed interface now highlights which rewards have been collected.

Auto-Claim

A new Auto-Claim feature for both Duties and Rewards can now be toggled on for those using the Premium Star Path. Auto-claimed rewards will follow the numerical order shown on the Rewards screen (e.g., Reward 1, then Reward 2, and so on).



Active Period

As of The Winter Ball update, Star Path Duties will be prolonged by 24 hours (1 day). This means that the grace period will now last 24 hours.

SCROOGE MCDUCK STORE

Scrooge McDuck Store’s New Return Policy

You can now sell purchasable items back to Scrooge at 75% of their Star Coin value.

Shopping Improvements

A new search bar, filters, and sorting options have been added to Scrooge’s Delivery System to make browsing and purchasing easier.

PHOTO MODE

Villager Toggle

You can now use a toggle to select which of your Valley’s Villagers appear in your photos. Up to 15 unlocked Disney Dreamlight Villagers will be available to display.



DYNAMIC REALM UNLOCKS

New dynamic Dreamlight prices to unlock realm doors will allow for a more customized experience! After the first 3 doors, you can choose which realm door to unlock next.

Doors 1, 2, and 3 (Remy, Moana, Wall•E) remain unchanged: 1st is free, 2nd and 3rd are each 3000.

Door 4 is 4000

Door 5 is 5000

Door 6 is 6000

Door 7 is 7000

Door 8 is 8000

Door 9 is 9000

Door 10 is 10000

Door 11 is 11000

Door 12 is 12000

Door 13 is 13000

Door 14 is 14000

Door 15 and beyond are 15000

OTHER

Companion Abilities

Ever have trouble remembering which Animal Companion helps you collect which resource, or wish your Rabbits could lend a paw with Grains, too? With this update, your loyal pets will now assist you more broadly based on Activity types:

Rabbits → Gardening

Squirrels → Foraging

Foxes, Crocodiles, Turtles → Fishing

Raccoons, Whimsical Creatures → Mining

Ravens → Digging

Capybaras, Snakes, Monkeys → Timebending

Owls, Baby Dragons, Pegasi → Snippet Catching

Sunbirds → Flower Pick-Up

Dogs → Wood Pick-Up

Community Companion

Rejoice! The Sakura Blossom Dragon 🐉, the Community Companion created with your help earlier this year, is making its way to your Valley with The Winter Ball update!

To claim it, simply enter the following redeemable code in your Menu once the update goes live: COMMUNITYCOMPANIONDRAGON2025

WISHBLOSSOM RANCH UPDATES

The following updates impact Wishblossom Ranch expansion owners.

Leveling Up Mounts

Simply riding a mount will now grant significantly more XP.

Mining and removing Dead Wishblossoms, Splinters of Fate, Inkies, and Night Thorns will also grant increased XP.

Finally, watering and harvesting will now grant more XP as well — with harvesting awarding more than double the amount it previously did.

Valley Stable

Just like Stalls, you can now place a copy of the Wishblossom Ranch Stable in the Valley and across any other expansion you own.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where you could not progress the Crystal Cavern: Pixie Acres quest if the elevator was stuck in the wrong position.

Fixed an issue in The Decay quest where the crystals would not be recognized as broken if talking to the Wishblossom was bypassed.

Fixed an issue where the Button Mushroom ingredient would not fit in the cooking pot.

Fixed an issue where Button Mushroom’s were not recognized as an ingredient.

Fixed an issue that prevented Aladdin’s Gem Stall from being placed in Wishblossom Ranch.

Fixed an issue in The Balloon Family quest where the red balloon blocker would reappear/duplicate after changing scenes.

Fixed an issue where some rocks were missing textures in the Wishing Way area.

Fixed an issue where NPCs with the Mining role would run too far to deliver extras when you mined while on horseback.

Fixed an issue where you could leave the Crystal Caverns through the entrance after reviving the Wishblossom, leading to early prompts requiring a leveled-up Maximus.

Fixed an issue where you could become invisible if Snow White was unlocked while you were riding a horse.

Fixed an issue where scrolling the horse eye customization menu also zoomed the camera in and out.

Fixed an issue where the Alpine Chicken Coop was not functioning as a Companion House.

Fixed an issue where the Snowy Alpine Ranch House was too small.

Fixed an issue where horse hoof colors were not applying correctly.

Fixed an issue where you could not harvest crops from the left side using the horse ability.

Fixed an issue where some Wishblossom Ranch landscaping items were available before their biomes were unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect Caravan slots had a 10-item limit.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to farm XP with the horse by attempting to jump over an unjumpable object.

Fixed an issue where camp mud in the Army of Dragons quest could spawn in an unreachable location.

Fixed an issue in the Imagination Land quest where there may not be enough Night Thorns available to complete the quest.

Fixed an issue where fires in the Lasers & Crafts quest did not count toward quest completion

Fixed an issue where you were unable to plant the Orb of Nurturing during the Nature & Nurture quest.

Fixed an issue where Belle and the Beast would not dance after completing the Once Upon a Dance Dream Bundle quest line.

Fixed an issue where Remy’s Restaurant and the Scrooge McDuck Store could become downgraded if launching the previous update with a save from the Sew Delightful update or older.

Fixed an issue where Animal Companions were not picking up certain resources, such as Shiny Gems, Rich Soil, and some types of fish and seafood.

Fixed an issue where soil patches for planting trees in Protecting the Camp were barely visible and difficult to locate.

Fixed an issue where Empty Vials and Tinkering Parts couldn’t be placed on tables.

Fixed an issue where Wishing Well skins reset to default upon relaunching the game or traveling between Villages.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t claim materials when uncrafting a very large quantity of items at the Uncrafting Station.

Fixed an issue where a specific Star Path duty could not be claimed if you had two Level 2 Critter Companions equipped when completing it.

Fixed an issue where placing the Wagon of Autumn Leaves near Paths, Rugs, or Underbrush Path items in Edit Mode caused those items to become unselectable.

Fixed an issue where the Web Witch Dress and Purple Witch Dress appeared in the wrong Wardrobe category.

Fixed an issue where companions that collect snippets did not pick up Red Bird Snippets or any type of Shadowy Snippets.

Fixed an issue where cat companions spun in place several times after stopping their running animation.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to place small items under the Magical Flurry Cloud.

Fixed an issue where placing furniture in the path of the Flower Cart caused it to become unselectable.

Fixed an issue where wallpaper in your house appeared blurry in the corners.

Fixed an issue where the Mermaid Fantasy Asymmetrical Skirt clipped with some body types.

Fixed an issue where the Grand Reading Nook displayed graphical errors.

Fixed an issue where the Headquarters Book Nook had a broken preview image in Scrooge’s Delivery menu.

Fixed an issue where the UI blocked you from moving the Harp on iOS touch devices.

Fixed some text spill issues on iOS touch devices.

