Get This Disney Kingdom Hearts 3 Sora Backpack for $13 Today Only

Hot Topic is currently running a massive Labor Day weekend sale that takes up to 70% off a wide range of items – and one of those items is this awesome-looking Disney Kingdom Hearts 3 Sora backpack. At the time of writing, it can be ordered right here for only $13.47 (70% off) – which is absolutely insane. Not surprisingly, it’s selling like crazy, so grab one with the discount while you have the chance. Presumably, the sale ends tonight September 2nd / 3rd.

You can shop the entire Hot Topic Labor Day sale right here. It includes thousands of fandom fashions and accessories (keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $60). While you’re at it, you might want to check out the rest of Hot Topic’s Kingdom Hearts III lineup because these extremely popular items are also on sale…

Indeed, Hot Topic launched a line of KH3 fashions right around the time of the game’s release, and they’ve been hugely popular. The collection includes a series of cosplay hoodies in Sora, Riku, Kari, and Heartless Shadow styles along with a Organization XIII hooded duster coat, backpacks, sneakers, and more. You can shop Hot Topic’s entire Kingdom Hearts 3 collection right here, and links to some of the individual hoodies can be found below.

• Disney Kingdom Hearts III Plaid Sora Hoodie

• Disney Kingdom Hearts III Organization XIII Hooded Duster Coat

• Disney Kingdom Hearts III Riku Hoodie

• Disney Kingdom Hearts III Kairi Girls Sleeveless Hoodie

• Disney Kingdom Hearts III Kairi Girls Sleeveless Hoodie Plus Size

• Disney Kingdom Hearts III Heartless Shadow Girls Hoodie

• Disney Kingdom Hearts III Heartless Shadow Girls Hoodie Plus Size

If you haven’t played Kingdom Hearts 3 yet, the standard edition for the PS4 and Xbox One are both available for over 50% off at the time of writing. The official synopsis for the game reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

