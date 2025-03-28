Disney Lorcana Fans Have a Second Chance at Limited D23 Collection, but You Have to Act Fast

Play video

Disney Lorcana just released its latest set Archazia’s Island, and now fans will have a limited opportunity to pick up one of the game’s most elusive collections. In honor of D23’s 16th anniversary, Ravensburger and Disney Lorcana are giving D23 members a chance to snag the D23 2024 exclusive six-card collection, which includes one card from each of Lorcana’s first six sets. To have a shot though you’ll need to act fast and have some luck, as the sales event is only running until March 29th. You can check out the official page and log in right here.

The gorgeous foil set is available now until March 29th and will give D23 members a chance to purchase the limited set. If you do manage to pick up the set, you will get stunning foil versions of Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Ursula, Bruno Madrigal, Vanellope Von Schweetz, and Oswald. You can check out the full set and the event’s official description below.

“In honor of D23’s 16th anniversary, Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game wants to help you celebrate with this special six-card D23 collection! A select number of this stunning foil set—that features fan-favorite cards revisited with expanded artwork—were held to help fans honor this special occasion, and now D23 Members will be able to access a limited-time-only lottery to access the collection. Access this unique lottery from March 26 through March 29, 2025 by logging into your D23 Membership.

The Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game special six-card D23 collection is made available through EQL to provide a fair buying experience for all. Enter your submission now for a chance to purchase! Limited quantities, all sales are final.

Legal Terms: Submissions for the chance to be selected to purchase are open March 26, 2025 (9 a.m. PT) through March 29, 2025 (9 p.m. PT) for D23 Members. Upon being selected to complete the purchase, there is a purchase limit of one (1) collection per person. Offer valid for US residents only, excluding Missouri and Iowa. Limited quantities, all sales are final. Selected purchasers will be notified on April 7, 2025, via email, and orders will begin processing the same day. Please allow 3-5 business days for order processing. Once your order has shipped and you’ve received a confirmation email, please allow 3-5 days for delivery. For additional terms and conditions, please visit EQL T&Cs and Ravensburger’s FAQ for using the EQL Page.”

Were you able to pick up a set previously, and what’s been your favorite Disney Lorcana set so far? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Disney Lorcana and Tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!