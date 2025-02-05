Disney Lorcana Players Get Free Packs of Cards Next Week

Disney Lorcana has proven itself as solid competition amongst other TCG games like Magic The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Pokemon TCG. It features iconic characters from across Disney’s most popular franchises and hidden gems. Disney and Ravensburger continue to support the TCG with expansions, new cards, and special promotions. One such promotion has been announced and is coming up soon. Players will be able to snag free cards during this promotion which celebrates Disney Lorcana, Valentine’s Day, and the relatively new Pack Rush game mode introduced. The only catch is that those interested in the deal will have to claim their cards in person, not online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Disney Lorcana promotion for the new Pack Rush game mode will start on February 9th and will run from then until February 15th. These free packs will be given away in the United States and in Canada, and while only physical locations are eligible sites for the free packs, the Disney Lorcana team has shared a list on the game’s site of all the recognized stores that offer Disney Lorcana products. Unfortunately for those interested in taking part in this promotion, part of the onus is put on the player in that you must “reach out to your local organized play store to see if they are participating.”

Stop by participating organized play stores between February 9-15 with a guest to enjoy a game of Pack Rush completely free! (Yes, you get to keep the cards!)

More details can be found here: https://t.co/k5I2XL4GaI#Disney #DisneyLorcana pic.twitter.com/EDkVTKuMI3 — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) February 3, 2025

Pack Rush is a new way to play Disney Lorcana, known for its ease and speed. To play, both players need a single sealed Disney Lorcana booster pack. Players must decide who goes first, and then both open their booster packs. Players should also decide whether they will look at the cards, or keep them facedown, but it’s advised that players don’t look at their cards to as to play into the surprise of opening a new pack of unknown cards.

Disney lorcana accesseries.

Once the cards are decided, players need to set aside the two marketing/puzzle cards. Then, shuffle all the cards from both packs together to make the deck. There are no ink restrictions, and players can then draw five cards from the deck to make their starting hand, with the player deemed the first player to start. This hand can still be altered at the beginning of the game.

Finally, add the marketing/puzzle cards to your inkwell. Players start with two ink and can play a third ink on turn one. From there, the game is played normally with two exceptions: games are played to 15 lore instead of 20 and players can reshuffle their discard to use as their deck when there are no more draw cards.

Pack Rush is a fast-paced simplified version of Disney Lorcana and a great way to learn the game. With the special Valentine’s Day promotion that’s live all next week, veteran players can get free cards and introduce their friends to the game, while new players can get a beginning lesson and start their collection with the free cards.