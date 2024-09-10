Disney Lorcana Reveals Big Hero 6, Stitch Holiday Set, and More for Azurite Sea

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There heroes of Disney Lorcana are on a quest to repair the Great Illusionary, and the next chapter of their epic adventure has now been revealed! Today Ravensburger revealed that Disney Lorcana's next set will be titled Azurite Sea, and will bring even more Disney favorites into the mix, including the cast of Big Hero 6, Rescue Rangers, and more. The newest set will be available on November 15th at retail locations at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris before going wide to mass market retailers on November 25th. That's not all there is to get excited about when it comes to Lorcana though, as a special Stitch Holiday Collector's Gift Set has also been revealed.

Azurite Sea

With Big Hero 6 now part of the game, fans can recruit Baymax, Hiro Hamada, Honey Lemon, Wasabi, Go Go Tomago and Fred to help the cause, as well as the beloved Rescue Rangers group of Chip and Dale, Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack and Zipper. These and all other cards in Azurite Sea can be played alongside any of the previous released sets, including The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, Ursula's Return and Shimmering Skies.

As part of Azurite Sea there will be two new starter decks featuring combinations of Ruby and Amber or Sapphire and Emerald (for $16.99 USD), as well as booster packs ($5.99 USD), a new Illumineer's Trove ($49.99 USD), and new accessories. Those new accessories include two new playmates featuring Frozen's Elsa – The Fifth Spirit and Donal Duck – Buccaneer, as well as new card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Scar – Vengeful Lion from The Lion King and Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard from Winnie the Pooh.

Stitch's Holiday Gift Set

(Photo: Ravensburger)

There is also a new Stitch Collector's Gift Set for $49.99 USD, which will include a Stitch-themed portfolio, four Azurite Sea booster packs, and a unique "Stitch-Alien Buccaneer" water foil promo card with a stunning water-inspired foil treatment. This is also the first time this type of foil treatment has been used in Disney Lorcana, so fans won't want to miss their chance at picking this up, and it can be purchased at local game stores and select retail locations at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris on November 15th. It will then be available at mass market retailers on November 25th.

The Story So Far

(Photo: Ravensburger)

Repairs to the damaged Great Illuminary remain incomplete following Shimmering Skies, so the Illumineers set out on an expedition to save it. Along with their seafaring glimmers, Illumineers sail the dangerous Azurite Sea seeking the owner of the hidden inkcaster discovered in Ursula's Return. They can only hope to find a more experienced Illumineer, someone who can teach them the valuable skills that will help fix the Great Illuminary. Their only clue in this search is a mysterious owl symbol inscribed on the base of the hidden inkcaster that matches a symbol shown on maps of the Azurite Sea. Meanwhile, Jafar, who remains determined to rule over the realm, searches for the other half of the powerful Hexwell Crown.

Ravensburger also revealed the dates of the upcoming North American and European Challenge Championship events, which will take place in Paris and California. You an check out those dates below.

December 6-8, 2024 | Disneyland Paris Resort – Disney Newport Bay Club

January 10-12, 2025 | Disneyland Resort California – Disneyland Hotel

Are you excited for the Azurite Sea? You can talk all things Disney and gaming with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!