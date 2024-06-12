Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies - Every Card Revealed So Far

Disney Lorcana's next set will feature characters from Wreck-It Ralph. Today, Ravensburger announced Shimmering Skies, Disney Lorcana's fifth set. The new set will introduce a new plotline into the narrative of Disney Lorcana, with the Great Illuminary falling apart in the skies over Disney Lorcana after the damage it sustained from Ursula's attack during the previous set. The game will also introduce characters from Wreck-It Ralph, with characters like Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, King Candy, and Fix-It Felix, Jr all appearing in the new game. During a Lorecast stream, Disney Lorcana revealed a first look at some of the new cards from the new set, and we're showing them off below:

Merlin - Intellectual Visionary Merlin – Intellectual Visionary is a 6-Ink uninkable Sapphire character card with 3 Strength, 7 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Notably, this card continues a new trend in the set in having a Floodborn character that activates only when shifted. In this case, the Overdeveloped Brain ability allows players to pull any card from their deck and put it into their hand, which seems pretty excellent.

Vanellope Von Schweetz - Sugar Rush Champ Vanellope Von Schweetx – Sugar Rush Champ is a 1-Ink Amber card with 2 Strength, 2 Willpower, and 1 Lore. This is a vanilla card with no abilities, and is an equivalent to cards like Kida – Atlantean or Agustin Madrigal – Clumsy Dad. Assuming that Vanellope has a Floodborn in the set, this could be a valuable ramp-up card.

Kristoff - Reindeer Keeper Kristoff – Reindeer Keeper is a 9-Ink uninkable Amber card with 3 Strength, 7 Willpower, and 3 Lore. While Kristoff is a high cost card, the Song of the Herd ability allows players to lower the cost of the card by 1 for every song card in their discard. This likely means the card will slot into the popular Steelsong deck archetype.

Bruni - Fire Salamander Bruni – Fire Salamander is a 4-Ink Amethyst character card with 2 Strength, 2 Willpower, and 2 Lore. An Evasive card, Bruni also has a draw effect that activates when it is banished. There's been a few deck builds that combine Ruby and Amethyst for a mix of evasive and control and this card probably fits within that archetype nicely.

Elsa - The Fifth Spirit Elsa – The Fifth Spirit is a 5-Ink Amethyst character card with 2 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Elsa has both Rush and Evasive and a control ability that should be familiar to any Elsa users. This is a card that combines evasive and control and can also instantly challenge when it's put on the field. This should help the Ruby/Amethyst control deck continue to be a dominant deck within Lorcana's metagame.

You're Welcome You're Welcome is a 4-Ink Emerald song card. Players can shuffle any played card back into that player's deck and allow them to draws 2 cards. Obviously, this has a card draw effect that could be useful, but it also can be used as a card removal effect that pushes out a pesky card off the field at a cost. There's some potential versatility with this card, but I think it has too many drawbacks to see too much play.

Wreck-It Ralph - Demolition Dude Wreck-It Ralph – Demolition Dude is a 3-Ink Ruby character card with 1 Strength, 4 Willpower, and 1 Lore. The interesting thing about this card is that it automatically gains 1 lore for every damage on it whenever it readies, which can be utilized in sync with a few other card abilities to potentially supply players with up to 3 extra lore.

Donald Duck - Pie Slinger Donald Duck – Pie Slinger is a 5-cost Floodborn Ruby character card with 3 Strength, 6 Strength, and 1 Lore. With an ability that reduces opponent's lores if played using a Shift ability and an ability that adds +6 to Donald's strength if an opponent has 10 or more lore, this Donald could have a lot of versatility within Ruby decks as it's a great mid to late game card that can be played for cheap.

Vanellope Von Schweetz - Random Roster Racer Vanellope Von Schweetz – Random Roster Racer is a 4-Ink uninkable Ruby card with 3 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Interestingly, this version of Vanellope has both Rush and an ability that causes her to gain Evasive when she's first played. Clearly, she's meant as a way to counter Evasive cards, although this feels a bit too weak on its own to wipe out anything more than low cost Evasive cards.

The Great Illuminary - Radiant Ballroom The Great Luminary – Radiant Ballroom is a 3-Ink Sapphire location with a movement cost of 2 and 9 Willpower. This is a location card that provides some strong support to cards with Support, giving them an extra Lore and 2 Willpower when at that location. The Willpower buff alone could make this card see some play in Sapphire decks, and the extra Lore plays perfectly into how the Support mechanic works.

Kronk - Head of Security Kronk – Head of Security is a 7-Ink uninkable Steel card with 6 Strength, 6 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Kronk provides a way to play some decently high cost characters for free, as this card's "Are You On The List" ability allows players to play a character with cost 5 or less for free if Kronk banishes a character on their turn.