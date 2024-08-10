Disney Lorcana Announces Plans for Pixar, Rescue Rangers, Pocahontas, and Black Cauldron in Upcoming Sets

Some big Disney stories are coming to Disney Lorcana, including the entertainment company’s catalog of Pixar movies. Today at D23, Ravensburger teased upcoming plans for its popular Disney-themed card game, with several new movies and franchises coming in the next two years. The Rescue Rangers will appear in the upcoming (and unnamed) sixth set coming out later this year, while The Black Cauldron (a cult-classic fantasy movie from the 1980s) will be added in a 2025 set. Finally, Pocahontas and characters from various unnamed Pixar movies will be added to the game in 2026. No further details were provided about any of the upcoming sets. You can check out various images from a Disney Lorcana panel over on Citizens of Lorcana and journalist Eric Switzer’s Twitter accounts.

Additionally, Ravensburger also announced plans for two Continental Championships, which will take place in December 2024 at the Disneyland Paris Resort and January 2025 at the Disneyland Resort California. A World Championship event will take place in late 2025 at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the grand prize being a 1 of 1 gold variant of Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor. Participants of the Continental Championships will receive a new alternative art version of A Brave New World, a popular card from the first set.

The timing of today’s announcement comes just as Ravensburger released the newest set for the game – Shimmering Skies. The set introduces a new mystery, with pieces of the Great Illuminary falling to the earth during a celebration held to commemorate the defeat of a corrupted version of Ursula and Magica de Spell seemingly confirmed as the next villain of the game’s ongoing story. According to the D23 panel, the sixth set will have a nautical theme, with the Fab Five all receiving pirate cards.