Disney Lorcana Reveals First Enchanted for Shimmering Skies

Disney Lorcana has revealed the first Enchanted card for its upcoming Shimmering Skies expansion. Today, GamesHub revealed the Enchanted version of the new Donald Duck – Pie Slinger card set to be released in August as part of Disney Lorcana’s new expansion. This version of Donald Duck is one of the faces of the Shimmering Skies set and has a fantastic new alternate art card, illustrated by Gabriel Quinn, to match. The Enchanted card also has a new look to it, with a smaller text box that shows off more of the card art. It also features off-center tags in another change to the card design. You can check out the card below:

Donald Duck – Pie Slinger is a 5-Ink Ruby character card with 3 Strength, 6 Willpower and 1 Lore. The card is a Floodborn card that can be played via Shift for 4 Ink, and shifting activates its Humble Pie ability, which causes all other players to lose 2 Lore. The card also has the Raging Duck ability that increases its Strength to 9 if an opponent has 10 or more lore, making it a potent late game threat. Interestingly, as a Knight, Donald Duck might also have some synergies with a set of revealed Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cards, all of which are Knights that are boosted when other Knights are in play.

While Ravensburger is still preparing for an August release for Shimmering Skies, it has also already revealed the first card for its unnamed sixth set. That set will feature a version of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, whose card will first appear in a special D23 Collector’s product released next month at D23 and select locations.