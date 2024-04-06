Disney Lorcana Debuts New Card, Adding Pegasus From Hercules

Disney Lorcana has revealed a new card from its next set, which brings another popular character to the game. This week, Ravensburger revealed Pegasus – Gift for Hercules, a new card that will appear in Ursula's Return, the fourth set for the game. The card is a 1-cost Emerald character card with 1 Strength, 1 Willpower, and 1 Lore and has the Evasive ability. As a low-cost Evasive card, Pegasus – Gift for Hercules could be quite useful in the early game, especially if players don't have many quick counters to Evasive cards. You can check out the card down below:

Ursula's Return is Disney Lorcana's fourth set and will introduce characters from Encanto, with the Madrigal family featured in one of the set's new Starter decks. While its unclear if the new set will include any new mechanics, it will feature a new game mode called Illumineer's Quest that allows up to four players to battle against Ursula in a story-driven mode meant to complete the game's first story arc. This marks the first new card revealed for Ursula's Return since its official announcement several weeks ago.

Additionally, Disney Lorcana also announced first details for its upcoming competitive circuit, with events taking place throughout the summer and fall. After tickets for the first event sold out in minutes, Disney Lorcana announced plans to double (or in some cases quadruple) the player cap, allowing for more players to enter the tournaments. The events will feature special variant cards as prizes. The competitive tournaments will lead to continental and world championships, with more details announced at a later time.

Ursula's Return will come to hobby stores on May 17th and mass retailers on May 31st.