The World of Disney Mirrorverse Announced

Dark Horse Books and Disney recently announced The World of Disney Mirrorverse, a 264-page hardcover book in full color that details the design concepts, lore, environments, and more from the upcoming mobile video game from Kabam. Disney Mirrorverse, as previously announced, is scheduled to launch for both iOS and Android mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play on June 23rd. The World of Disney Mirrorverse, however, will release on August 31st for $49.99.

“Sinister forces are rising in the Mirrorverse, requiring champions mighty enough to meet the deadly challenge,” the description of the upcoming book from Dark Horse Books reads in part. “The World of Disney Mirrorverse gives an in-depth look at powerfully amplified versions of Sulley, Baymax, Jack Skellington, Maleficent, Belle, Buzz Lightyear, Captain Jack Sparrow, Scar and more–all evolved in visually dynamic and unexpected ways as Guardians against the oncoming Fractured hordes seeking to shatter the Mirrorverse. Examine familiar Disney and Pixar locations now altered by Stellar Magic, and explore the magnificent new worlds within Disney Mirrorverse!”

You can check out the full cover of The World of Disney Mirrorverse below:

The fact that a full-on hardcover artbook has been announced already for Disney Mirrorverse should give some idea as to how serious Disney and Kabam are about it. Given the previous success of Marvel Contest of Champions, it’s not terribly surprising, but still somewhat is. Based on a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Kabam certainly sounded serious.

“Our roadmap goes out 18 months,” said Mark Raham, Executive Producer on Disney Mirrorverse for Kabam, when asked about just how much content the team had already put together. “Doing this right also means kind of doing it with intent and making sure you’re doing it the correct way. We don’t slap these together, so it does take a long time. It does take a lot of care, you know? Opportunities like this don’t come around every day, so for us, the idea of taking the time, doing it right, is really important.”

As noted above, The World of Disney Mirrorverse is set to release later this year on August 31st. It is available to preorder wherever such things are sold for $49.99. Disney Mirrorverse more generally is officially set to launch for both iOS and Android mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play on June 23rd. The team-based, action role-playing game is developed by Kabam and features a number of Disney and Pixar characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Kabam right here.

