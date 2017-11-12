Artist Transforms Disney Princesses Into Powerful RPG Characters

Every week it seems like there is a new re-imagining of Disney princesses in one form of another. We’ll gladly admit our soft spot for it as well. We’ve previously shown off some epic fanart pieces in the past, but now it’s time to shift gears to something that many people can agree to love: RPGs.

One artist re-imagined some well known Disney princesses into Final Fantasy RPG classes. Dubbed ‘Final Fantasy: Damsel Dossier‘, digital artist Geryes took their love of gaming and Disney and turned it into something we could all enjoy.

If you’re like me and like to tank the hell out of everything in your path, the Pocahontas one could be right up your alley. There are also other classes represented as well such mage types, rogues, and more. The more simplistic art style makes it even easier to see these beloved characters in their new roles, check out Geryes’ work in the gallery below:

Final Fantasy Damsel Dossier

Jasmine, Pocahontas, Kida, and more are all getting the Final Fantasy RPG treatment:

Do you like to see crossovers like this with the gaming world?