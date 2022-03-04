Disney Battle Arena Board Game Announced

A battle arena board game featuring characters from Disney and Pixar movies has been announced. The OP Games has announced a battle arena game based on the mobile game Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, with a core box set announced for later this year. Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances will be released in June and will let player build teams featuring characters from a variety of different Disney movies and TV shows. The core box set will include Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Gaston, Maleficent, Aladdin, Ariel, Dr. Facilier, Demona, and Sulley, each of which have their own powers, attacks, and abilities. Players will choose a pair of characters to work together, trying to overpower their opponent and score victory points by standing on certain spots within the arena or by knocking out their opponent’s characters. The game comes with multiple levels of play with increasing complexity, so players can choose how complicated they want their battle to be before hand.

Originally released in 2020, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena is a turn based RPG featuring dozens of different Disney characters. Players can build teams with characters ranging from Jack Sparrow to the evil bear from Brave. While free-to-play, Sorcerer’s Arena is heavily monetized via both premium currencies and gacha elements, so the tabletop version might be a cheaper way for players to get the experience of the game without dumping a ton of time and money into a mobile game.

Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances will be released in June 2022 and will have a retail price of $49.99. Pre-orders are live directly from The OP now.

The full description for Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances reads: Become the next Master Summoner in this Disney-themed strategic battle arena game, where every choice you make determines your legacy! Recruit a fantastical battle-ready roster of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains, creating incredible combinations that provide endless replayability. Once you’ve summoned your characters to battle in the Sorcerer’s Arena, strategize their every move using their unique abilities to earn the most victory points. Learn as you go in this expandable tabletop game inspired by the popular mobile game, overpowering your foes to win the ultimate Disney and Pixar battle royale!