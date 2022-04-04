Disney Speedstorm Reveals Newest Playable Racer

Disney Speedstorm is set to release on PC and consoles later this year, and the game has already revealed several racers based on Disney and Pixar franchises. The game’s developers have now unveiled a new addition that will be available at launch: Baloo from The Jungle Book! Like some of the other racers that have been revealed, Baloo has been given a sleek driving suit. A course based on The Jungle Book also appeared in the game’s debut trailer.Disney Speedstorm will feature four driver classes, and Baloo will fit into the Brawler class, alongside Donald Duck. The other three classes include Trickster, Speedster, and Defender.

A short clip featuring Baloo’s design from Disney Speedstorm can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/SpeedstormGame/status/1509205726815731717

Revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation back in February, Disney Speedstorm is an upcoming free-to-play game. At this time, few details have been revealed, but it will feature a number of iconic characters, including Mickey Mouse, Jack Sparrow, Belle, Mulan, and more. Disney Speedstorm‘s character designs have drawn comparisons to the Disney Infinity games, which also featured a wide range of icons spanning the various Disney brands. Those games eventually incorporated characters from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, but it’s currently unclear if that will also be the case for Disney Speedstorm.

Kart racing games can be difficult to pull off successfully, but Disney Speedstorm‘s free-to-play aspect could make it more appealing to those on the fence. Of course, the game’s success will ultimately hinge on its microtransactions, and whether or not the developer can keep Speedstorm competitive and fun, without giving any unfair advantages to those that can afford to pay more. That can be a tough balance to strike, but if the game pulls it off, it could be an exciting new adventure for Disney fans.

Disney Speedstorm does not currently have a release date, but pre-registration has already begun. Readers can find out more right here.

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm? What do you think of the addition of Baloo?