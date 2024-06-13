Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Update Adds Inside Out Racers, New Team Mode

Are your emotions racing? Disney Speedstorm's Season 8 update, "Journey of Emotions" inspired by Pixar's Inside Out, is live — and publisher Gameloft is getting players up to speed on just-launched changes and improvements to the free-to-play kart battle game. The two-part, six-chapter season features seven new unlockable racers from Inside Out and Inside Out 2 — including Joy, Sadness, Anger, and new emotions Anxiety and Ennui — a race start mini-game, a simplified user interface with a racer collection filter for easier sorting and selection, additional racers available for upgrades in Racer Boost, and the all-new team vs. team mode.

Below, ComicBook breaks down all the Disney Speedstorm Season 8 updates and changes, the new additions to the 63-character roster, and everything else you need to know about "Journey of Emotions."

Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Characters: New Inside Out Racers



Joy (Speedster Class)

(Speedster Class) Fear (Defender Class)

(Defender Class) Anger (Brawler Class)

(Brawler Class) Disgust (Trickster Class)

(Trickster Class) Sadness (Defender Class)

Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Racer Skills

JOY – SPARK OF JOY

Normal Activation: Joy activates an inspiring aura, making her and other racers around her dash forward for a short period of time.

Joy activates an inspiring aura, making her and other racers around her dash forward for a short period of time. Charged Activation: Several memory orbs spawns down the track. For each collected orb, Joy activates dash forward for a very short distance.

FEAR – SAFETY FIRST

Normal Activation : Fear shines a flashlight around his kart for a long period of time. Fear protects himself with the light and activates a speed boost if anyone tries to stun him. Can stack up to three flashlights.

: Fear shines a flashlight around his kart for a long period of time. Fear protects himself with the light and activates a speed boost if anyone tries to stun him. Can stack up to three flashlights. Charged Activation: Fear becomes invisible for a short period of time and starts regenerating nitro fuel. The duration of invisibility increases when Fear collides with an opponent.

ANGER – NO DESSERT!

Normal Activation : Anger enters the Angry mood for a short period of time. He explodes if any opponent drives near him for too long, stunning everyone around him, refreshing his skill, and refilling the boost bar.

: Anger enters the Angry mood for a short period of time. He explodes if any opponent drives near him for too long, stunning everyone around him, refreshing his skill, and refilling the boost bar. Charged Activation: For a short period of time, Anger activates a concentrated beam of fire from his head and spawns a fire trail behind him. Anger stuns any opponent on touch and refills his own boost bar.

DISGUST – YUCK

Normal Activation : Disgust throws a judgemental look at opponents in front of her at a fast speed. If it hits the opponent loses control of their kart and Disgust's skill instantly refreshes.

: Disgust throws a judgemental look at opponents in front of her at a fast speed. If it hits the opponent loses control of their kart and Disgust's skill instantly refreshes. Charged Activation: Spawn several broccoli across the track. Each broccoli stuns the opponent on touch.

SADNESS – FEELING BLUE

Normal Activation : Sadness starts crying for a short period of time, making all opponents around her slow down. Sadness regenerates nitro fuel for each affected opponent.

: Sadness starts crying for a short period of time, making all opponents around her slow down. Sadness regenerates nitro fuel for each affected opponent. Charged Activation: Sadness throws a sad memory orb, that chases the first opponent at a slow speed. Orb slows down all opponents on the way. Sadness regenerates nitro fuel for each affected opponent.

Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Mid-Season Racers:



Later in season 8, new emotions Anxiety and Ennui from Pixar's Inside Out 2 will be unlockable during mid-season events.

Anxiety (Speedster Class)

Ennui (Trickster Class)

Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Mid-Season Racer Skills



ANXIETY – OVER-PREPARED

Normal Activation : Anxiety activates a helping aura for a short period of time. When the opponent approaches Anxiety, she opens a suitcase and generates a random common skill for herself and for the opponent.

: Anxiety activates a helping aura for a short period of time. When the opponent approaches Anxiety, she opens a suitcase and generates a random common skill for herself and for the opponent. Charged Activation: Anxiety dives into a suitcase and activates 3 POW1 common skills.

ENNUI – COUCH POTATO

Normal Activation : Ennui lays down on her couch and her kart starts autopiloting for a very short period of time. All opponents in Ennui's path have their karts start autopiloting as well.

: Ennui lays down on her couch and her kart starts autopiloting for a very short period of time. All opponents in Ennui's path have their karts start autopiloting as well. Charged Activation: Ennui sends her couch autopiloting forward, chasing the first racer at a moderate speed. Couch makes all opponents on the way begin slowly autopiloting forward.

How to Unlock Joy in Disney Speedstorm Season 8



Joy racer shards (Epic) are unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 1 (and through the shop after Season 8 Part 1) with the Golden Pass Credit (priced at $9.99/€9,99 or equivalent in local currency), plus:

Joy season box (available in the shop for 500 tokens)

Joy star-up pack (available in the shop for 2,390 tokens)

"Journey of Emotions" Golden Pass — Tier 1, Tier 5, Tier 10, Tier 15, Tier 20, Tier 25, Tier 30, Tier 35, Tier 40 Tier 45, Tier 48

Joy MPR — Rank 7, Rank 13, Rank 18, Rank 23, Rank 28, Rank 33, Rank 38

How to Unlock Fear in Disney Speedstorm Season 8

Fear racer shards (Common) are unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass in both parts and can be rewarded or purchased via:

Fear season box (available in the shop for 500 tokens)

Fear star-up pack (available in the shop)

"Journey of Emotions" Golden Pass — Tier 1, Tier 5, Tier 10, Tier 15, Tier 20, Tier 25, Tier 30, Tier 35, Tier 40 Tier 45, Tier 48

Fear MPR – Rank 7, Rank 13, Rank 18, Rank 23, Rank 28, Rank 33, Rank 38

"Journey of Emotions" Season Tour Part 1 — Chapter 2, Node 11; Chapter 3, Node 11; Chapter 4, Node 11; Chapter 5, Node 13; Chapter 6, Node 15

How to Unlock Anger in Disney Speedstorm Season 8

Anger racer shards (Rare) are currently unavailable, but will be unlockable via the Season Tour in both parts in upcoming chapters:

"Journey of Emotions" Season Tour Part 1: Chapter 3, Node 11; Chapter 4, Node 11; Chapter 5, Node 13; Chapter 6, Node 15

How to Unlock Disgust in Disney Speedstorm Season 8

Disgust racer shards (Rare) can be rewarded or purchased via:

Disgust season box (available in the shop for 500 tokens)

Emotions Can't Quit (seasonal event, available for 27 days as part of Disney Speedstorm Season 8 – Part 1)

How to Unlock Sadness in Disney Speedstorm Season 8

Sadness won't be unlockable until Disney Speedstorm Season 8 – Part 2. Players will be able to unlock Sadness via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 2, which requires a separate purchase of the Golden Pass Credit (priced at $9.99/€9,99 or equivalent in local currency).

How to Unlock Anxiety and Ennui in Disney Speedstorm Season 8

Anxiety and Ennui are mid-season racers, which means you won't be able to play as the new Inside Out 2 racers until midway through Season 8 – Part 1. Both characters will be available to unlock during upcoming mid-season events.

Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Crew Members

15 new crew members to boost your racers — Epic (gold), Rare (purple), and Common (Blue) — include:

Happy Riley

Angry Riley

Scared Riley

Sad Riley

Disgusted Riley

Riley's Mom

Riley's Dad

Meg

The Forgetters

Jangles the Clown

Fritz

Frank and Dave

Helicopter Pilot

Bing Bong

Jordan

Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Track: Riley's Mind

The all-new environment, Riley's Mind, features familiar elements from Disney and Pixar's Inside Out — including high-speed races through Headquarters, Dream Productions, and other locations from the movie, plus six different circuits:

Joyride Circuit

Dreamscape Ride

Rapid Pulse Track

Imagination Race

Adrenaline Alley

Wild Ride Circuit

Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Team Mode



Players can now select either "Solo Mode" or "Team Mode" on the main menu when queuing for a Ranked Race. According to Gameloft, the additional competitive Team Mode is an "exciting and social new way to experience the thrills of Disney Speedstorm that will see 2 teams of 3 players competing against each other out on the racetrack.

In Team Mode, six racers are split into two teams: "My Team" (blue) and "Rival Team" (red). Players will still earn rewards and MPR progressions for their individual racers and the new Player Rank system, but both the rewards and the lost points are less than what is rewarded when playing Solo Mode Ranked Races.

When queuing in Team Mode, players can queue alone or with 1-2 other players. Players who queue alone (solo) will be automatically paired with 2 other players, and there are no restrictions on the Racers that can make up a player's team in Team Mode. If you're the first to reach the finish line, you can cycle through three cameras and watch your remaining teammates compete.

Disney Speedstorm: How Team vs. Team Mode Works

Your team will be illuminated by a blue marker, while racers from the rival team will be illuminated by a red marker. A racer's Common and Unique Skills will only affect the relevant team — meaning your teammates will benefit from certain skills, such as invulnerability and speed boosts — and stuns will only affect rival racers. Gameloft suggests experimenting with different combinations to strategize the best results in Team Mode, with standard moves like dashing benefiting both teammates:

When a Defender Class Racer dashes a teammate, both players will receive a Shield.

When a Speedster Class Racer dashes a teammate, both players will receive a speed boost.

When a Brawler Class Racer dashes a teammate, both players will receive Manual Boost.

When a Trickster Class Racer dashes a Trickster Class teammate, both players will receive a random Level 1 Common Skill from their respective loadouts.

When a Trickster Class Racer dashes a non-Trickster Class teammate, the teammate will receive one of the following Level 1 Common Skills: Boost, Rush, Shield, Shot. The Trickster Class Racer will receive a random Level 1 Common Skill from their loadout.



Individual players are awarded a score based on their finishing position in the race from 1st through 6th place. The team with the highest cumulative score wins.

Disney Speedstorm New Ranked Race Progression System: Player Rank, Explained



In addition to the existing individual racer reward and progression paths, Gameloft has overhauled Speedstorm's progression and reward system. The new Season 8 Player Rank system rewards Player Rank Points as players progress through Ranked Race leagues — Rookie, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Emerald, Diamond, Champion, Grand Champion, and Ultimate Champion — with each milestone unlocking rewards (including racer unlocks, racer shards to unlock or upgrade racers, crew shards to unlock or upgrade crew members, upgrade coins to power up racers, the gacha reward capsules containing a grab-bag of tokens and other rewards, racer and kart customization items, and more).

Player Rank will be calculated based on the sum of your current MPR Points Score of each of your racers at the start of Season 8, and players are able to claim the rewards associated with the respective Player Rank milestones they've reached so far. "This new system places renewed focus on the Ranked Races game mode for all players," according to Gameloft, which adds that the all-new Team Mode allows individual players to progress in Ranked Races more easily with help from other players (their teammates).

As part of the Disney Speedstorm MPR changes, players will be awarded more MPR Points when winning a race (depending on your finishing position, which varies from as few as 3 racers to as many as 8 racers) and will be penalized less when MPR Points are subtracted for losing a race (for example, coming in last in an eight-player race). These changes will make it easier and faster for players to progress in the early stages of Ranked Races, reach higher leagues, and make losses in higher leagues less punishing, particularly in races that have fewer than the standard eight players, according to Gameloft. For example, it will take an average of 48 races to reach Diamond League, rather than the previous average: 81 races.

Additionally, only racers in Champion League and above will have their MPR reset at the beginning of each season, and only 10 of your racers with the highest total MPR score who have ranked Champion League or above will be de-ranked. The MPR reset at the start of each new season won't affect Player Rank.



In yet another change, players who successfully complete the speedometer mini-game at the start of a race will be invulnerable for a brief period in addition to receiving the existing starting-line speed boost. This applies to all racing modes, including individual races, MPR, and the new Team Mode.

Disney Speedstorm Characters List



Starting with season 8, your racer roster can be sorted and accessed by the new "collection" filter (as well as the existing MPR rank, racer level, and alphabetical filters). Current collections include Mickey and Friends, Mulan, Pirates of the Caribbean, Hercules, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Monsters, Inc., Walt Disney World, Toy Story, Lilo & Stitch, Aladdin, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Frozen, Wall-E, The Little Mermaid, Wreck-It Ralph, The Muppets, and Inside Out.



Additionally, Ariel, Ursula, EVE and Fix-It Felix are now available to select in Racer Boost, which gives players a chance to complete tasks for specific character upgrade rewards. Joy, Sadness, and Fear (in mid-season 8) will receive voice lines, while one of the two Inside Out mid-season racers will receive in-game voice lines; Sergeant Calhoun, who was voiceless when she joined the race during the Wreck-It Ralph Season 7, has been updated with voice lines.



Here's the complete Disney Speedstorm character roster as of Season 8:



Mickey and Friends

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck

Daisy Duck

Goofy

Steamboat Mickey

Steamboat Pete



Mulan

Mulan

Shang



Pirates of the Caribbean

Jack Sparrow

Elizabeth Swann

Hercules

Hercules

Meg

Hades



Beauty and the Beast

Belle

Beast

Gaston



The Jungle Book

Baloo

Mowgli



Monsters, Inc.

Sulley

Mike Wazowski

Celia Mae

Randall



Walt Disney World

Figment



Toy Story

Woody

Buzz Lightyear

Jessie

Bo Peep



Lilo & Stitch

Lilo

Stitch

Angel

Jumba

Captain Gantu



Aladdin

Aladdin

Jasmine

Genie

Jafar



Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Oswald

Ortensia



Frozen

Anna

Elsa

Olaf

Kristoff

Hans



Wall-E

Wall-E

Eve



The Little Mermaid

Ariel

Prince Eric

King Triton

Ursula



Wreck-It Ralph

Ralph

Vanellope

Fix-It Felix

Sergeant Calhoun

King Candy



The Muppets

Kermit the Frog



Inside Out

Joy

Sadness

Anger

Fear

Disgust

Anxiety

Ennui



Disney Speedstorm Season 8: Inside Out "Journey of Emotions" will be followed by Season 9: Pirates of the Caribbean (with new racers and a bonus race environment) in late summer and Season 10: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (with new racers and new race environment) in fall 2024.

Disney Speedstorm can be downloaded for free and contains in-game purchases, including paid random items. You can play now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows. Disney Speedstorm mobile launches July 11th.