Disney Speedstorm Season 8 Reveals Inside Out Racers

Disney Speedstorm is introducing a new emotion: Exhilaration. Gameloft officially announced that Pixar's Inside Out is the theme of the upcoming Disney Speedstorm Season 8, which launches June 13th. Along with all-new environments and circuits inspired by the movie, the free-to-play kart battle game will add new racers Joy and Sadness to its 56-character roster of playable heroes and villains from Disney and Pixar worlds. A track teaser revealing the first look at the update shows a glimpse at a racetrack featuring elements from Headquarters, where the emotions — including Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust — operate inside the mind and store a person's color-coded memory orbs.

Gameloft also revealed the first look at racers Joy and Sadness reimagined as high-speed road warriors ahead of the update, which coincides with the June 14th release of new movie Inside Out 2 in theaters. The publisher has said that an additional Ranked Race progression and reward system will go into effect during Season 8, with details to come at a later date.

Joy and Sadness are the latest additions to a roster that expanded with characters from Frozen in Season 5, The Little Mermaid in Season 6, and Wreck-It Ralph in the ongoing Season 7. Kermit the Frog of The Muppets made his Speedstorm debut during Season 7 in May as a mid-season racer. As part of its bi-monthly rollout of new content, each season debuts five core racers — classified as either a Speedster, Brawler, Defender, or Trickster class — but Gameloft has yet to announce which other characters from Inside Out are joining the race in Season 8.

Inside Out races into the PC and console game ahead of its planned July 11th launch on mobile. Per the official Disney Speedstorm content roadmap, upcoming seasons include Season 9: Pirates of the Caribbean (with new racers and a bonus race environment) in late summer and Season 10: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (with new racers and new race environment) in fall 2024, though dates are subject to change depending on scheduling and seasonal events.

Disney Speedstorm can be downloaded for free and contains in-game purchases, including paid random items. You can play now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.