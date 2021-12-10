Disney Villainous Adds Pixar Villains in New Expansion

Disney Villainous continues to expand with three new villains, including two from popular Pixar movies. The popular Disney Villainous game series puts players in control of an iconic Disney villain, competing with other villains to be the first to complete objectives specific to their character. The unique asymmetrical game is all about understanding your villain’s strengths and weaknesses while trying to thwart other players at the same time. Earlier this week, publisher Ravensburger announced Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder, which adds Syndrome, Lotso Huggin’ Bear, and Madam Mim to the roster of Disney Villainous villains, along with some new mechanics and features.

Each villain has unique skills and objectives that mirror their story arc in their respective movies. Syndrome (from The Incredibles) is attempting to upgrade the Omnidroid so that he can ultimately defeat it, Lotso Huggin’ Bear (from Toy Story 3) is working to maintain his grasp on the daycare by weakening heroes and moving them to the Caterpillar Room, and Madam Mim (from The Sword in the Stone) is attempting to defeat Merlin in a wizard’s duel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the release of the original Disney Villainous, Ravensburger has released on average one expansion per year. Recent expansions include Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots, which added Gaston, the Horned King, and Lady Tremaine (aka the Wicked Stepmother from Cinderella) and Disney Villainous: Perfectly Wretched, which added Pete (from Steamboat Willie), Mother Gothel, and Cruella de Vil to the game.

Disney Villainous is one of two Villainous games published by Ravensburger, the other being Marvel Villainous. While both games have similar mechanics (each villain has a unique deck and objectives), there is one key difference. In Disney Villainous, each villain has a separate Fate deck that contains heroes and other cards that stymy a villain’s plans. In Marvel Villainous, the Fate Deck is a common deck, with certain cards impacting all villains and forcing them to team up against the heroes.

Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder has a planned release date of March 2022. No retail price has been announced, but previous expansions had retail prices of $24.99.