Dissidia Final Fantasy’s Mobile Spin-off, Opera Omnian, is Beyond Adorable

Though we’re not quite there yet for the western release of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, there is an adorable light at the end of the tunnel. Not only is the PS4 game finally making its way live on January 30th, but its cute mobile spin-off title is on the way for later this year for both iOS and Android devices!

Though we won’t be getting the lovable spin-off until winter, the pre-registration sign-ups for Final Fantasy Opera Omnian have already begun! The game itself is free-to-play and takes on a more traditional approach to the traditional turn-based battle system that allows players to build up slowly to their ultimate attacks.

The chibi art style and classic feels make this really exciting, especially for die hard Final Fantasy fans that want to take their love of the franchise on the go and for a slightly different experience. If none of that piques your interest, just look at this cute little chocobo – it just wants to love you!

Though the Apple store’s registration is not yet up, Google Play users can pre-register right here before the game’s Winter launch:

“Darkness converges upon us, and the world crumbles before our very eyes. What was once a sanctuary for the weary has now become a battlefield. Long ago, the deities Spiritus and Materia warped the fabric of time and space to create a new world—a world they populated with warriors from other realms. These men and women were forced to fight day and night without reprieve, and the strain of endless battle soon grew to be too great. With battered bodies and shattered spirits, they sent out a cry for help…”

A Dream Collaboration!

Legendary heroes and villains from across the Final Fantasy series come together in a compelling story of powerful deities and a world in peril. Fans of the series will see their favorite characters in a brand-new adventure, and newcomers will experience the compelling story, drama, and combat that the Final Fantasy series is known for!

Turn-based Combat with a Twist!

Engage in simple yet strategic turn-based combat! The unique Bravery system challenges you to balance offense with defense as you build up your Bravery and wait for the right moment to strike!

Assemble Your Party!

Build parties from a cast of dozens of Final Fantasyheroes and villains and prepare them for battle with a variety of equipment and abilities. Embark on a journey alongside beloved characters and encounter familiar faces, summons, and more along the way!

Play With Friends!