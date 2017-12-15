New Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Story Trailer Debuts at Jump Festa

With less than two months until its official release, Square Enix is ramping up the marketing for DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT. Earlier today, during the beginning of Japan’s Annual JUMP Festa, Square Enix unveiled an all-new trailer for the Final Fantasy fighting game title. The trailer focuses on the game’s story, explaining why certain heroes ave been shown working in teams in previous trailers. In a little over three and a half minutes, a storyline unfolds that may just be the very image of a Final Fantasy die-hard’s dream, with iconic heroes and villains teaming up to take each other down. Check out the trailer, available in English below:

As usual there is a reason that all of these familiar faces are crossing paths (again): years after the events of the last Dissidia titles, World B is brought back to life during a confrontation between Materia, the Goddess of Protection, and Spiritus, the God of Destruction. The collective of characters, referred to as the Warriors of Cosmos and Chaos, are summoned to serve as champions between the two.

The narrative in DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT will exist in the form of a series of scenes that will unlock as players battle their way through the game’s different bosses. Characters from past games will retain their memories of previous events, while working alongside a few of the game’s new additions. Fan favorites like Cloud and Sephiroth are destined for intense rematches, and we catch mere glimpses of the action in this trailer, which is packed with familiar faces.

DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT is set for release on January 30th, 2018, exclusively on Playstation 4.