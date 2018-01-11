Dissidia Final Fantasy Tina (Terra) and Vincent Collectible Figures Revealed

Two new Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Play Arts Kai figures have been announced bringing Tina and Vincent to a shelf near you. The two collectible pieces both have interchangable parts to provide a customisable display, while also staying true to the character designed many loved in-game.

Tiny Branford hails from Final Fantasy VI (Terra Branford in the North American version) and is seen with the blonde hair from the “normal” mode, though unfortunately doesn’t come with the “alternate” mint-green hair she is also recognized by. Vincent Valentine, however, comes from Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII and can be seen with his iconic red cape and golden gauntlet.

“The Tina figure stands at 9.7″ tall. She includes interchangeable hands, a sword, a knife, and a figure stand. Vincent Stands at 10.8″ tall. He will include interchangeable hands, a rifle, a pistol, and a figure stand,” reads the Play Art listing and are expected to release in Japan this May. No exact date has been released at this time, though figures like these – despite a Japan release set, figures like these aren’t difficult to get over on the western side either through third party shops. The hard part is waiting until May.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases on January 30th. If the above figures don’t quell that collectible craving, you can also check out the Dissidia Collector’s Edition also available now that comes with amazing extras for hardcore fans.

Collector’s Box featuring legendary Dissidia Final Fantasy NT characters

8.25 inch Warrior of Light bust

Hardcover 84 page artbook including sketches and artwork from Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Official soundtrack with 15 tracks selected from the Dissidia Final Fantasy series and newly recorded music

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT PS4 game disc

Exclusive Ultimate Collector’s Steelbook

Season Pass (Digital Content) 6 additional playable characters (includes standard costume and weapon) Color variation of the costumes for the 6 characters mentioned above (2 each) Additional weapons for the 6 characters mentioned above (2 each)



The collector’s edition retails for $189.99, while the standard edition is the usual $59.99. To order the above Play Arts figures, you can find that listing right here.