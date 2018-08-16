Divinity: Original Sin 2 Console Mod Support Could Happen

Divinity Original Sin 2 is an incredible story-rich RPG experience from Larian Studios that since its launch in September of last year has seen epic amounts of success. With its thrilling narrative, immersive storyline, and phenomenal characters, it’s an easy experience to get lost in throughout the ride. With the Definitive Edition of the RPG coming out for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and mod support slowly becoming more and more accepted on consoles, it was only natural that fan curiousity would reach Larian Studios about this tweaking feature. Especially with how supportive of the modding community they are over on PC.

Though mod support is currently not available for the console version, that doesn’t mean it won’t be in the future. Larian Studios’ Kieron Kelly recently sat down with our friends over at DualShockers to talk about whether or not this is something that would be rolled out in future updates. According to Kelly, they’ve “looked into” the possibility of adding this feature and that it’s far from “ruled out.”

Though, don’t get too excited. That doesn’t mean the feature will be immediately available when the Definitive Edition comes out for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but it does mean that the potential is there in the future. Again, this team is wildly supportive of their fans and mod creators – if they can implement this on console, I fully believe they will. Now just to get across that red tape …

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition releases for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 August 31. For more about the title:

“The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart.”