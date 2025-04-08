The Division 2 Gets First New Update for April 2025

Ubisoft has today released the first new update for The Division 2 in April 2025. In recent months, The Division 2 has had a bit of a resurgence, primarily with the arrival of new content for Year 6, Season 3. Now, as a way of continuing to improve the game, Ubisoft has let loose another patch that brings about some key tweaks.

Downloadable now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, title update version Y6S3.2 for The Division 2 is a pretty beefy one. Not only does this patch introduce the new Easter event, which will run until April 22nd, it has also added new rewards to the Friend Referral program. Per usual, this update also brings some new fixes to various bugs that game been discovered in-game, particularly those tied to UI.

To see everything changed in this new The Division 2 update today, the full patch notes can be found below.

FRIEND REFERRAL

The Friend Referral program has been updated! Invitees will now also receive a level 30 boost, in addition to the existing rewards: the Stinger Hunter Outfit, Stinger LMG, and Stinger Timepiece Backpack Trophy.

To claim these rewards, referred players just need to play for 2 hours.

DESCENT

Descent is now accessible from player level 20 (previously level 2).

SPRING EVENT

Easter Event Projects Chain starts on April 8 and ends on April 22.

The event is available for all players that have project system unlocked.

Complete seven new projects to earn rewards, including various caches, a Rabbit Season outfit, and a Named Weapon.

MODIFIERS & SEASONAL JOURNEY

Fixed the issue with certain enemies—such as Marauder Drones, Warhounds, destructible props, and mini tanks—incorrectly receiving enemy modifiers.

Fixed the issue with equipped Active Modifiers activating when inspecting a loot pile.

Fixed the issue with the Fortified Shield Modifier not updating the visual HP value for the Shield Skill in the Skills menu.

Fixed the issue with the number of acquired Modifiers not displaying correctly when inspecting an inactive Modifier.

Fixed the issue with progression in Journey Mission 6 being blocked if players advanced to tier 5 while required to maintain tier 4 for a set duration.

Fixed the issue with the Seasonal Journey tutorial not appearing when leaving the BOO through any exit after completing activation.

UI

Fixed the issue with missing chevron icons on the Brutus, Adrestia, Dare, Cricket, and The Drill named weapons.

Fixed the issue with all three Pulse skill variants being available upon unlocking the first skill.

Fixed the issue with the ‘Complete Prologue’ requirement still being displayed when attempting to use the level 30 boost before finishing the BOO skirmish or player activation.

OTHER