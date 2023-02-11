Dixit Disney Revealed

Libellud and Asmodee have revealed Dixit's first collaboration, and it will cross over the hit game with none other than Disney. Dixit Disney will be a new standalone game set in the Dixit universe, pulling from the iconic themes, worlds, and characters of Disney. The gameplay you know and love from the original is back and better than ever, and Dixit Disney will be compatible with past and future games in the Dixit universe. You'll also get 6 Wooden Disney-shaped maples, and while we are still waiting to see more of the cards, you can find a new Aladdin-themed card in the image below.

The game will feature gorgeous artwork by Natalie Dombois, and creating the 84 cards took two years from conception to completion. There are over 500 written proposals, and each of the 84 cards is based on Disney and Pixar films. You can find the official description below.

(Photo: Dixit)

"Dixit Disney is a simple and lighthearted game of storytelling, interpretation, and guesswork. Players will be challenged and delighted as they reveal a series of cards featuring gorgeous Disney-themed images. Their connection: an enigmatic statement centered on one of the revealed cards. Find the correct image and score points. With 84 new cards based on iconic Disney & Pixar films, from Steamboat Willie to Turning Red, Dixit Disney will captivate players."

"We're really excited about this collaboration," says Libellud Head of Studio, Mathieu Aubert. "Dixit Disney brings together two beloved brands, who share values of creativity, inspiration and a commitment to quality. This partnership and the opportunity to create artwork from the Disney universe are a dream come true and we cannot wait to bring the game to fans across the globe."

Dixit Disney will launch in the United States at Barnes and Noble in the fall of 2023, and it will retail for $39.99. You can find the game's key features and components list below. You can also find the official description for the original Dixit below.

Magical game of imagery and storytelling, based on the world of Disney

84 new and beautifully illustrated cards by Natalie Dombois

Compatible with past and future Dixit Universe games and expansions

6 Wooden, Disney-shaped meeples

6 Voting dials

Game board

Plastic tray

Rulebook

Played using the same rules as the base game and includes new material from the Dixit 3-to-8-player refresh

Supports 3 – 6 players

Designed for ages 8+

Duration of ~30 minutes

"Discover another way to play games with Dixit, the image interpretation game. Dixit is an enchanting card game inviting you to let your imagination run wild. Discover 84 dreamlike illustrations on large text-free cards, and interpret those mysterious images. Accessible and family-oriented, Dixit is the ideal game to play with family or friends and to get to know your peers from another perspective."

Are you excited for Dixit Disney? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and Disney with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!