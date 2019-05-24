Save 40% on the New Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus Book

The next adventure for Dungeons & Dragons players is entitled Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, and it will take characters from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through the city of Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. The book is slated for release on September 17th, but now is the time to reserve a copy because it just hit what, in all likelihood, will be its max discount during the pre-order period.

Indeed, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $29.97, which is 40% off the list price. A dice and map pack is also available to pre-order for for $19.62 (21% off). The book and the accessory pack are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. As noted, we are probably in that discount range now for the book – lock it down while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description for Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus reads:

“Welcome to Baldur’s Gate, a city of ambition and corruption situated at the crossroads of the Sword Coast. You’ve just started your adventuring career, but already find yourself embroiled in a plot that sprawls from the shadows of Baldur’s Gate to the front lines of the planes-spanning Blood War! Do you have what it takes to turn infernal war machines and nefarious contracts against the archdevil Zariel and her diabolical hordes? And can you ever hope to find your way home safely when pitted against the infinite evils of the Nine Hells?”

This heroic Dungeons & Dragons adventure book takes players from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

Baldur’s Gate is among the most iconic locations in all of fantasy culture. A mist-cloaked metropolis on the Sword Coast, it’s a place of history and a home to heroes.

The book introduces the epic Infernal War Machines to fifth edition D&D—battle-ready vehicles which you can customize as you blast off into the Blood War.

Dungeons Masters will entice their heroes with devil’s deals, a unique set of game mechanics designed to lure adventurers with the ultimate temptations of power and treasure.

On a related note, the Dungeons & Dragons Ghosts of Saltmarsh book launched on May 21st, bringing the most popular classic nautical adventures from the first edition of D&D as well as Dungeon magazine to the fifth edition. These adventures include The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, The Final Enemy, Salvage Operation, Isle of the Abbey, Tammeraut’s Fate, and The Styes.

At the time of writing, the book is priced at $28.37 on Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) and Walmart (free 2-day shipping for everyone). The official description for the book reads:

“Nestled on the coast of the Azure Sea is Saltmarsh, a sleepy fishing village that sits on the precipice of destruction. Smugglers guide their ships to hidden coves, willing to slit the throat of anyone foolhardy enough to cross their path. Cruel sahuagin gather beneath the waves, plotting to sweep away coastal cities. Drowned sailors stir to unnatural life, animated by dark magic and sent forth in search of revenge. The cult of a forbidden god extends its reach outward from a decaying port, hungry for fresh victims and willing recruits. While Saltmarsh slumbers, the evils that seek to plunder it grow stronger. Heroes must arise to keep the waves safe!”

“All adventures have been faithfully adapted to the fifth edition rules of Dungeons & Dragons. Furthermore, this book includes details on the port town of Saltmarsh, as well as plenty of hooks to kick-off each adventure. Play through each story in a seafaring campaign leading characters from level 1 through level 12, or pull out sections to place in ongoing campaigns in any setting. The appendices also cover mechanics for ship-to-ship combat, new magic items, monsters, and more!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.