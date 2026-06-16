The Latest D&D Video Game is Finally on Switch 2 & It’s Celebrating with a New Update

While we’re waiting on news about Dungeons & Dragons: Warlock, fans still have years’ worth of great D&D games to enjoy. Most recently, the virtual tabletop experience Demeo & Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked brought us a new way to enjoy remote tabletop sessions or simulated solo gameplay. The co-op RPG released for PC, PS5, and Meta Quest last year. Since then, it’s seen a few major updates with fresh content and playable characters. Today, it finally arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2. And the Switch 2 release comes along with the game’s next new hero.

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For D&D fans looking for a DM-free tabletop experience, Battlemarked is a great option. It offers several unique short adventures and longer campaigns to choose from. Players for a party of 4, choosing from 7 playable class options to control solo or alongside friends. As far as virtual tabletop video game hybrids go, I’ve been impressed with what this one has to offer. Even if you don’t plan to play on Switch 2, today’s an exciting day for Battleamrked thanks to the addition of the next new character: a Druid.

Battlemarked Welcomes the Best D&D Class at Last

Courtesy of Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast

Earlier this year, Battlemarked added its first new class since the game’s launch, the Warlock. This update gave players a brand-new caster to add to their team. But despite being a solid D&D substitute in many respects, Battlemarked is still missing some of the TTRPG’s core classes. Thankfully, today’s update brings in my personal go-to: a Druid. Starting today, players on all platforms can opt to play as Gruda Razortusk, an Orc Drid who combines battlefield control and healing abilities. And yes, like Baldur’s Gate 3‘s iconic Druid before her, Gruda can indeed Wild Shape into a Bear.

This latest update means that the latest digital D&D video game arrives on Switch 2 with 8 playable classes: a Bard, Fighter, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and now Druid. That covers several of the most popular base classes, though we’re still missing the Barbarian, Monk, and Wizard. No doubt those will eventually arrive as new characters in future updates.

With its arrival on the Switch 2, Battlemarked now offers plenty of platform options. Just like with the PS5 and Steam, the game offers full cross-platform play. So, you can join up with your friends even if they’ve already been playing on prior supported platforms. If you’re new to Battlemarked or just want to see how it runs on Switch 2, you can check out the new Switch 2 version trailer for Battlemarked below:

Play video

As you can see, the game looks good without its optional VR, making it right at home on Switch 2. If you’re more interested in our brand-new character, there’s also a Druid Update intro video on the official Battlemarked YouTube channel. In all, it’s an exciting day to dive back in for a fresh D&D adventure. Resolution Games has also teased that the first major paid DLC for Battlemarked is on the way, with a release on all platforms planned for some time this year. This will be the game’s first major paid expansion following several free updates, so I’m quite curious to see what it will entail.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is available for PC, PS5, Meta Quest, and Nintendo Switch 2. The base game costs $29.99 on all platforms, and it receives semi-regular updates with new, free content.

Have you played Battlemarked yet? Will you now that it’s on Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!