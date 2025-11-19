D&D Fans Have a Limited Time to Check Out Popular Turn-Based RPG For Free

As games and gaming consoles alike get more expensive and budgets get harder, it can be tough to decide which games are worth buying. Demos and reviews can help gamers find the right fit, but sometimes, you just want to be able to experience what a game has to offer for yourself. Lately, more developers are offering up full-scale free previews of their games on Steam, letting players try the full game for a limited time at no cost. It’s like a demo, but without the guard rails. Recently, a popular turn-based RPG joined the fray with a full free week on Steam.

The game in question is 2023 roguelike board game RPG For the King 2. This popular sequel to the iconic For the King is a turn-based strategy game that captures the feeling of playing a TTRPG with friends. And from now until November 24th, it’s absolutely free to download the full game on Steam. Best of all, if you decide it is a fit to keep playing, it just so happens to be on sale.

For the King 2 Is Free to Play For a Week, But Only On Steam

The first For the King was a breakout indie hit back in 2018, earning a Very Positive rating. Its highly anticipated sequel arrived in 2023, delivering more of the co-op dungeon crawling goodness fans loved. The follow-up earned a modest Mostly Positive rating on Steam, but it has still earned its place among some of the best indie strategy games. If you’ve been curious about the sequel or even if you’ve never played the original, this free trial period is a great chance to check out For the King 2.

The game is a tabletop RPG turned video game, where players move across a board and engage in turn-based combat. It offers co-op for up to 4 players, or one player can control the full party. You will battle together against the tyrant Queen Rosomon in this sequel, which comes close to capturing the joy of tabletop gaming.

For the King 2 just released a new DLC and got a major content update on all platforms, bringing in a new free campaign and new characters. In fact, it’s in celebration of this new patch that the developers decided to make the game free to play for the next week. That way, you can pull your friends into the fray to take on co-op adventures and decide if this can fit into your game night rotation.

If you do decide you like For the King 2 while it’s free to play, the game is on sale for 60% off. That means you can secure your copy of the full game for just $9.99 now through December 1st. Since the deal lasts longer than the free trial period, you have plenty of time to check it out and decide if it’s worth adding to your Steam library permanently.

Although For the King 2 is available on multiple platforms, the free week trial is for Steam only. That said, the game does support cross-platform play, so you can join up with friends who own the game on other platforms. For the King 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X}S, and PC.

