Don’t Worry, Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans – Dungeons & Dragons Wants More Astarion, Too

Baldur’s Gate 3 had an emotional first birthday this past weekend, both its developers at Larian Studios and its continued widespread fanbase celebrating what continues to be a well-loved game, with interest due to surge again in the future when Larian introduces the next major patch to the game. A driving force behind this love continues to be the characters who maintain a strong following behind them and are already considered some of the most popular video game characters to date, and Wizards of the Coast continues to capitalize on this interest as much as possible by providing fans with additional content.

While Larian won’t make Baldur’s Gate 4 or any expansions for Baldur’s Gate 3, Hasbro is reportedly talking to a lot of partners regarding the future of the game franchise, and meantime leans into other opportunities like having Neil Newbon and Samantha Beárt present at Gen Con for D&D Live and releasing Magic: The Gathering cards that feature Astarion and Karlach. Suffice to say, Wizards of the Coast is will aware that additional Baldur’s Gate 3 content continues to be high on the wishlist for many people, whether it’s a game sequel, a presence in a Dungeons & Dragons adventure as an NPC, or in the licensed comics from Dark Horse that will begin releasing next year.

Speaking recently to Screen Rant, Jess Lanzillo, Wizards of the Coast VP of Franchise and Product for Dungeons & Dragons, touched on this topic and that while the company is eager to give fans the chance to see their beloved party members from Baldur’s Gate 3 again, they recognize they need to be careful about doing so.

“I think what we’ll look for are options where that makes sense. I don’t think that anyone, the fans or ourselves included, are super eager to just be like, ‘We’re going to just kind of shove these characters down your throat all the time,’” Lanzillo begins. “We want to make sure we really land their character voice and that we aren’t seen as just kind of capitalizing on it or bastardizing these characters that people have really fallen in love with.”

Having said that Lanzillo does continue to say that there’s a good chance some of the Larian Studios characters could return “when the time is right and Wizards of the Coast has found the best writer for an appropriate story,” empathizing with the desires and specifically referencing her own desire for more Astarion.