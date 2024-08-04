An Upcoming Magic: The Gathering Release Features Two Baldur’s Gate 3 Favorites

Announced at GenCon this week, Wizards of the Coast has revealed an upcoming release for the Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Superdrop that will celebrate five decades of the beloved franchise with five Secret Lair drops, available starting August 27th while supplies last. Wizards of the Coast hasn’t revealed the majority of what these drops will include, though the publisher did reveal two cards to build excitement – Astarion and Karlach from Baldur’s Gate 3, perfectly fitting as Larian Studios’ RPG celebrates its first anniversary from full release this weekend.

Wizards did provide a list of the drops’ names, which includes:

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: An Exhibition of Adventure



Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Astarion’s Thirst



Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Karlach’s Rage



Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Death is in the Eyes of the Beholder I



Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Death is in the Eyes of the Beholder II



As for the two Baldur's Gate 3 cards that have been announced, which you can see the images Wizards of the Coast provided for the cards above, the cards are:

Astation, the Decadent

Legendary Creature, Vampire Elf Rogue

Deathtouch, lifelink: At the beginning of your end step, choose one –

• Feed – Target opponent loses life equal to the amount of life they lost this turn.

• Friends – You gain life equal to the amount of life you gained this turn.



Karlach, Fury of Avernus

Whenever you attack, if it’s the first combat phase of the turn, untap all attacking creatures. They gain first strike until end of turn. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.



Choose a Background



“I never wanted to serve Zariel. Forced to fight and fight I did.”



Given Baldur’s Gate 3’s continued popularity and the fact the Secret Lair drop features two of the game’s undisputed most popular characters amongst its fandom given their complex and nuanced writing and performances from Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart, it’s in fans’ best interest to keep a close eye on the drop time on the Secret Lair website. Just as the Magic: The Gathering Monty Python Secret Lair sets sold out completely within an hour of their timed release, the Baldur’s Gate 3 items will likely sell out incredibly fast – especially since this won’t be a print-on-demand release as many fans would like for it to be.