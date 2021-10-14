Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Launches With New Trailer

A new interactive adventure awaits Doctor Who fans. Maze Theory, partnering with BBC Studios, on Thursday launched Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Steam. It will soon also come to Nintendo Switch. Players get to wield The Doctor’s iconic sonic screwdriver to work together with the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Tenth Doctor (David Tennant). As a team, the Doctors and the player will work across time while taking on classic Doctor Who villains, including the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the Weeping Angels. You can watch the launch trailer below.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality builds on the VR experience of Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. It brings the story-driven game to players across current and next-generation consoles, as well as PC. It features new monsters, worlds, and gameplay, as players become swept up into their Doctor Who journey under the guidance of familiar favorites, the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) and the Tenth Doctor (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance).

In the new story, written by Gavin Collinson (Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins), players come face to face with classic Doctor Who monsters, including the power-hungry Daleks and metal-clad Cybermen, as well as the brand-new foe, the CyberReaper. Here are more details provided by Maze runner:

Exterminate the havoc-wreaking ‘Reality Virus’ which is threatening the universe through ‘time glitches’ that distort the past, present, and future

Explore immersive new environments like the ‘Chaosverse’: a corrupted alternate universe where worlds and timelines collide to create new adventures, encounters, and threats

Packed with easter eggs guaranteed to surprise and delight fans of the epic sci-fi series, returning for a brand-new season on October 31st.

The digital deluxe edition offers fans exclusive content, including additional Sonic Screwdrivers, as used by previous incarnations of the Doctor.

“Players will love how they get to be part of a brand new Doctor Who story in Edge of Reality; and actively be immersed in the compelling adventure, alongside the two Doctors,” Maze Theory Studio Director Russell Harding says in a press release. “We know fans love facing iconic monsters such as Daleks and Cyberman, but there will also be brand new foes equally as terrifying. The story around the ‘Reality Virus’ is incredibly tense and exciting, unfolding in brand new environments. We can’t wait to see their reaction! At Maze Theory, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and creating highly innovative fan and gaming experiences. We’re very excited to be bringing fans into the heart of the Doctor Who universe.”

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game comes to Nintendo Switch on October 28th.