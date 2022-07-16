New Doctor Who Game Announced

Gale Force 9 has announced a new Doctor Who game that will let players take control of the Doctor's greatest villains. Doctor Who: Nemesis is a new board game in which players take control of one of four different iconic Doctor Who villains – The Master, Daleks, Cybermen, and Weeping Angels. The goal of the game is to conquer all of time and space before the other players by completing the Win condition of a Scheme card in play. Not only will players have to contend with the Doctor and other Time Lords interfering, they'll also have to deal with the interference of other villains. Each villain has their own board, with their own abilities, powers, and minions to control. Based on the basic description of Doctor Who: Nemesis, the new tabletop game sounds a bit like Ravensburger's Villainous franchise of games.

Doctor Who has several other tabletop games either in print or coming out soon. Recently, Gale Force 9 published a Doctor Who: Don't Blink game in which one player tries to take control of the Weeping Angels while other players try to evade their grasp. Gale Force Nine also produces a Doctor Who: Time of the Daleks board game that comes with multiple expansions that allow players to play as any one of the Doctor's reincarnations. Cubicle 7 has also announced plans to release a new edition of the Doctor Who Roleplaying Game later this year, along with a 5E-compatible RPG called Doctors & Daleks.

Doctor Who is preparing for its 60th anniversary, which will see Jodie Whittaker transition from the role of the Doctor. Not only will Ncuti Gatwa assume the role of the Doctor in the next year, David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also reprise their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble in an Anniversary special.

Doctor Who: Nemesis will be released in October 2022 and will have a retail price of $60.