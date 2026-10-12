Cancelled SNES Exclusive Game Gets Release Date 32 Years Later

A cancelled SNES exclusive game originally meant to release in 1994 is finally releasing on Nintendo platforms and more, 32 years later. These platforms include Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Not only is the cancelled SNES game finally releasing, but it’s releasing soon. More precisely, October 16. In 2023, it was notably released on SNES hardware itself, but obviously this was inaccessible to just about everyone. This is the first proper release, and its first release on modern hardware.

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As for the game itself, it can be traced back to the mid-1990s, when British studio Software Creations and Trimark Interactive combined with the intention of releasing Moto X. Development of the game was finished, but then at the last second the latter pulled out of publishing the title, and the release never happened. And then the game was never heard from again until retro publisher PIKO Interactive resurfaced it in 2023 with the aforementioned physical release on SNES. This new and first-time digital release, meanwhile, is coming from Ratalaika Games. It will cost $5.99.

An Excitebike Clone From Yesteryear

As for the game itself, it is a moto racing game, not too dissimilar from titles of this era like Excitebike. In it, you will compete against some of the best riders on 250cc, 550cc, and 750cc motorcycles across various tracks, full of obstacles. The game isn’t entirely skill-based, though. In each race, you will need to be on the lookout for a variety of power-ups that will give you an advantage. Some features include two-player, split-screen co-op, three different skill levels, and 18 racing levels.

It is pretty obvious the game draws a ton of inspiration from the Excitebike series. Whether it’s as good as the classic Nintendo series, though, we do not know. Probably not. Between the dirt bikes, the jumps, and the speed management, the similarities are obvious, though Moto X looks a bit more conventional and realistic. In the mid-to-late 1990s, extreme sports games were very popular, and this would have fit right in with the rest of this catalog.

As for how this re-release has ended up happening, we do not know. PIKO Interactive obviously got the ball rolling, but it’s unclear how they ended up with the licensing for the game in the first place. It’s unlikely this will be popular enough to sustain any modern sequel. Rather, it’s probably going to be a one-off release, but nonetheless cool for those who remember this game being announced back in the mid 1990s and then disappearing without a trace.

If this SNES nostalgia doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there is never a shortage of SNES nostalgia. To this end, it was recently revealed that two SNES-exclusive RPGs are set to return in 2027. Meanwhile, a collection of NES and SNES games was recently stealth-released.