New He-Man Video Game Finally Gets a Release Date After Lengthy Delay

It’s been a long time coming, but the upcoming video game He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction finally has a release date. Originally planned to release in April 2026, developer Bitmap Bureau suddenly delayed the new He-Man video game roughly two weeks in advance of its arrival. At the time of this delay, Bitmap Bureau didn’t share a new launch window, stating that the project was indefinitely on hold. Now, after such a long period of silence, we now have a new release date to circle on the calendar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealed alongside a new trailer, He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction has now been confirmed to be launching next year on February 4, 2027. Upon its arrival, the game will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Beyond announcing this release date, Bitmap Bureau also showed off a ton of new gameplay from Dragon Pearl of Destruction and its beat ’em up-style combat. The footage not only prominently features looks at characters like He-Man and Skeletor, but also Teela, Man-At-Arms, and more.

You can check out this new trailer in question for He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction right here:

Play video

Although we now have a new release date, Bitmap Bureau didn’t provide further context on why it had to delay He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction for nearly a full year. While it could have simply wanted to polish the title a bit more, the fact that it was so close to its launch before getting indefinitely delayed earlier this year suggests that something greater happened behind the scenes that resulted in this shift from 2026 to 2027.

Outside of releasing in a digital capacity, He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction will also be getting an extensive physical release. Starting today, Limited Run Games has opened pre-orders for physical copies of Dragon Pearl of Destruction, with the standard versions retailing for $29.99. For those looking to go all-out, however, a Collector’s Edition of He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is also up for grabs and comes with a number of additional items. Outside of the game, these bonus goodies happen to include a steel case, a miniature version of He-Man’s sword, and an old-school lunchbox featuring the game’s artwork.

How do you feel about He-Man & The Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction getting a release date at long last? And will you be playing it for yourself when it drops next year? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts in the comments section below.