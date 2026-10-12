New 2026 Star Wars Game Free to Download for Millions

Two of some of the best games of 2026 are Star Wars games. And it feels like a long time coming. Beyond Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there hasn’t been much of note for Star Wars fans in about a decade. There have been games, just not great games. And there have been plenty of disappointing ones along the way, such as Star Wars Outlaws. In 2026, Star Wars video games have rediscovered their form, and it’s not been on the back of big-budget AAA games, but comparatively more niche releases.

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Alongside games like Resident Evil Requiem, Forza Horizon 6, Mina the Hollower, and a few other games, Star Wars: Galactic Racer has entered the Game of the Year conversation, and it’s probably the first game to do this since the aforementioned Jedi: Fallen Order, though that was never really quite in the conversation as much as close to being in it. It’s an arcade racing game, so it won’t win Game of the Year, and it may end up being snubbed for nominations as well, but with an 88 on Metacritic, it has a valid argument to be one of the top candidates. This follows Star Wars: Zero Company shooting to the top of the charts and impressing itself.

Those who have not checked out the new Star Wars game may find they can bypass the $60 price point entirely, and this is because the game is free to stream with Amazon Luna, which is a part of an Amazon Prime subscription. Unfortunately, the multiplayer is not included in this offer, but the entirety of the single-player campaign and other single-player content is included and can be played endlessly as long as it’s part of the Amazon Luna lineup.

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One of 2026’s Best Games

In addition to very strong review scores from critics, the new Star Wars game has been earning strong reviews from players. To this end, it has an 84 on Steam, a 92 on the PlayStation Store, and 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store.

As for the game itself, it’s most clearly inspired by Star Wars Episode I: Racer, but fans of the Burnout and Wipeout series may also find some similarities as well. To this end, it’s a high-speed arcade racer and a “reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim of the ​​Star Wars​​ galaxy.​​​​”With the grip of the Empire broken on the galaxy, the New Republic struggles to rebuild. In this chaos, glory hunters, entertainers, and gamblers have combined to create a robust underground racing scene. This scene is called the Galactic League, an unsanctioned racing circuit where fortunes and lives are lost in seconds.