Haunted Chocolatier Creator Reveals a Major Difference From Stardew Valley

Few indie games have matched Stardew Valley’s popularity or changed the farm simulator genre. Creator Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, has built up one of the most dedicated followings thanks to his continued updates, and this support is leading into his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, even with how far out the game still appears to be. Naturally, expectations are high, particularly among fans eager to see what Barone can accomplish with an entirely new world. Although the upcoming game shares some familiar qualities with Stardew Valley, Barone has now explained one major difference that could define the experience.

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In a recent interview with GQ, Barone shed some light on what players can expect from Haunted Chocolatier, painting a different picture than Stardew Valley. The upcoming game will lean more heavily into action RPG mechanics rather than being a simple cozy farming simulator. Specifically, combat and adventuring will play a much larger role, with players encouraged to explore dangerous environments, discover equipment, and gradually become more powerful. What was more-or-less an optional side activity in Stardew Valley is now being considered a part of the core gameplay loop.

Haunted Chocolatier Will Put a Greater Emphasis on Combat and Exploration

Speaking with GQ, Barone described Haunted Chocolatier as a town-based game with a greater focus on character progression and challenging encounters. Rather than spending most of their time maintaining a farm, players will have more reasons to venture into unfamiliar locations and improve their equipment.

“But it’s more of an action RPG. The main focus is more about adventuring, finding equipment, and getting more powerful. There are monsters, there are boss fights. It’s for the people in Stardew Valley that go into the mines. That’s what I do, honestly,” Barone explained.

That comparison is particularly interesting because mining has always been one of my favorite parts of Stardew Valley. While growing crops, raising animals, and building relationships with Pelican Town’s residents provide plenty of enjoyment, exploring the mines offers a completely different experience compared to the rest of the game. Descending another floor, discovering valuable resources, and fighting increasingly dangerous enemies creates an addictive gameplay loop and provides a break from slower features.

This doesn’t mean Haunted Chocolatier is abandoning the relaxed experience that made Stardew Valley so popular. The upcoming indie game provides plenty of cozy atmosphere through gathering ingredients, making chocolate, and operating a chocolate shop in a supernatural setting. And of course, this comes to life through the familiar pixel-art graphics and town-based structure.

For now, Haunted Chocolatier remains in development without an announced release date. Barone intends to finish the game at his own pace while also updating Stardew Valley. He has already revealed quite a lot about the game in infrequent updates, keeping fans involved in the game’s development.