Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls’ Latest DLC Characters Have Comic & Game Fans Divided

Three new characters were announced for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls at EVO France 2026, along with release windows for those fighters for the first year of DLC for the 4v4 fighting game. Developer Arc System Works has already been hard at work to make the first DLC fighter, Phoenix Cyclops, available in the next month, even showcasing the character’s gameplay trailer at the same event. However, while many fans are satisfied with the first year of extra fighters for the game, others were hoping for different figures to join the roster instead.

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Contrary to what some players expected, Phoenix Cylops was not the leader of a themed team for Marvel Tōkon‘s DLC, marking a shift from the base roster’s organization. In the game, all characters are organized into teams canon to the game’s story, such as the Fighting Avengers, the Knights of Doom, or Samurai Outriders. However, Phoenix Cyclops stands alone, as do the remaining characters in the Year 1 DLC Pass, which players can purchase separately or gain for free if they bought a certain edition of the fighting game.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls’ Year 1 DLC Characters Are A Mix Of Fan-Favorites & Newer Concepts

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The three new characters to Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls are Thor (Jane Foster), Venom, and Jubilee, with each of them arriving to the game sometime in 2027. Venom also comes with the Klyntar stage, likely creating a battleground full of references to the symbiote side of Marvel Comics, much like it does in other games. Characters like Venom and Jubilee are highly celebrated due to their history in fighting games, with Venom in particular being one of the most recognized figures of early Marvel vs. Capcom titles. Similarly, Jubilee was actually an assist that nearly became a fully fledged fighter in MvC, but never got the chance.

Fans of fighting game history have a strong appreciation for Venom and Jubilee, but not so much for Phoenix Cyclops nor the Jane Foster version of Thor. Since their announcements, some fans have claimed they would have preferred Thor Odinsson or Beta Ray Bill over Jane Foster, largely due to mainstream knowledge of the character coming from the MCU’s poor depiction. On the other hand, Cyclops’ integral role to Marvel fighting games in X-Men vs Street Fighter and beyond had genre fans skeptical if the Phoenix form is too far a departure from the character’s classic integration into fighting games. This also stems from Jean Grey’s Phoenix being one of the most hated fighting game characters of all time back in Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

Thankfully, the gameplay trailer of Phoenix Cyclops has many fighting game fans changing their opinion on the fighter, who seems to be a blend of classic Cyclops and several new concepts. Arc System Works’ desire to differentiate themselves from Marvel vs. Capcom clearly shows with Phoenix Cyclops, so it’s safe to assume the same will be said for Jane Foster’s Thor. This version of Thor isn’t the strangest decision for Marvel Tōkon, as the game is already comfortable with unorthodox versions of fighters. For example, Black Panther is not T’Challa, but rather his sister Shuri. While the reactions to Jane Foster are mixed, a gameplay trailer could get players on her side relatively quickly.

Comic Hopefuls Wish For More Obscure DLC Choices That Marvel Tōkon Has Committed To

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Conversely to how fighting game fans reacted to the Year 1 DLC news, comic fans have been far more critical of the character line-up. Many of reacted negatively to Venom, claiming that the character has appeared far too often in games to show up so soon for Marvel Tōkon, especially with the game already featuring Carnage in the base roster. In fact, many fans assumed that with the alternate versions of characters Marvel Tōkon was committing to with other fighters, Venom may appear later as Agent Venom, or one of many other forms besides his usual self.

Venom has a long history of comics with many hosts who change his appearance and powers, but Marvel Tōkon seems to be sticking to the classic Eddie Brock version of the character. Fans have voiced complaints at that edition of Venom being prevalent once again, but they also wish that other characters besides X-Men would be in the DLC too. Having Cyclops and Jubilee represents one side of Marvel Comics heavily, with fans asking for more cosmic characters like Silver Surfer or members of the Fantastic Four instead. Given Marvel Tōkon‘s four character team structure, The Fantastic Four isn’t a ludicrous argument for the game.

This divide between what fighting game players and comic fans want has led to plenty of mixed reactions, yet also some positives. Comic fans appreciate the deep cuts like Jane Foster Thor and Phoenix Cyclops in the DLC, while fighting game purists who are less knowledgeable of Marvel’s history love to see Venom and Jubilee. Hopefully, the crossing over of interests here can lead to the DLC for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls have at least one or two fighters that appeal to players, creating a balance that inspires another year of characters.

What Year 1 character are you looking forward to the most in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls? Let us know in the comments below!