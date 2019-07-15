Doctor Who: The Edge of Time Reveals First Look at the TARDIS

Doctor Who fans are gearing up to jump into the realm of the wildly popular television series in a new VR game that is just around the corner. Players will be able to step into a role from within the Doctor Who universe and solve puzzles, battle monsters, and attempt to find the Doctor all while wielding the trusty Sonic Screwdriver. That said, in order to traverse the universe, players will need to take control of the iconic TARDIS, and thanks to a recent video released by the devs, we now have our first official look at the police box that is much bigger on the inside.

As can be seen in the video above, the TARDIS that is featured in Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is just as lavish as one would expect, and certainly one worthy of any of the previous Doctors. “The TARDIS showcases the painstaking attention to detail and incredible authenticity that Maze Theory are bringing to the Doctor Who universe, in close collaboration with the production team at BBC Studios,” reads the press release. “A first for the beloved sci-fi IP, fans will co-pilot the TARDIS with the Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker), exploring every nook and cranny and travelling across space and time to a series of wondrous locations, all within virtual reality.”

“The team’s 3D artists, designers, sound and software engineers brought the TARDIS to life in a process taking over 1200 hours,” the press release continues. “The precise functionality of the controls are true to the show, all behaving exactly as they do on screen. To complete the experience – fans can access the infamous custard cream biscuit dispenser.”

No release date is currently set for the upcoming Doctor Who VR game, but it will be launching at some point this September. When it does arrive, it will be available on PlayStation VR, Oculus headsets, HTC Vive headsets, and Steam VR. For more on what to expect out of Doctor Who: The Edge of Time:

“Armed with the iconic Sonic Screwdriver, players will solve mind-bending puzzles, grapple with classic monsters and encounter new horizons in a quest to find the Doctor and defeat a powerful force that threatens to destroy the fabric of reality. They will face the infamous Daleks and other known faces from the Doctor’s universe plus some brand new never-before-seen monsters as they travel through stunning cinematic environments that truly bring the show to life!”

What do you think about all of this? Are you ready to hang out with the Doctor in VR later this year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!