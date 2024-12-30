Does Okami 2 End Platinum’s Next Project?

Project G.G. a Go-Go? The beginning of the month gave us a whimsical glimpse into the much-anticipated return of Amaterasu in Okami 2 at The Game Awards 2024. As such, fans were excited to see Hideki Kamiya back to direct the Capcom sequel alongside his new studio Clovers, M-TWO, and Machine Head Works. Kamiya is the creator behind many gaming classics from Capcom and PlatinumGames, such as Bayonetta, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe, and The Wonderful 101. With the news of the 18-year-old title coming back into the spotlight, many PlatinumGames fans are posing a question regarding one of Kamiya’s previously announced games, titled “Project G.G.”

Project G.G. is the current name of the PlatinumGames entry, with an actual title still to be determined. The title had a teaser trailer released in February 2020, which showcases a city being plunged into chaos by a giant shadow, but the citizens are given hope when a mysterious figure appears. The game is an all-original title created by director Hideki Kamiya. In a statement by Kamiya regarding the project’s announcement, he stated, “In the fourteen years since we founded this company, we’ve worked towards the dream of making and releasing a game based on Platinum intellectual property. Now, we’re finally stepping up to that starting line.”

As Kamiya’s statement explains, Project G.G. was set to start a new chapter for PlatinumGames, since the game was created by themselves without the assistance of other studios. Many fans were excited to see Kamiya directing another original title, given that his previously announced action RPG title Scalebound was cancelled in 2017. However, Kamiya and PlatinumGames spoke little about the project’s development over the next three years. The game caused rumblings during that time that led to speculation of the title being another Viewtiful Joe installment, given that the project was set to end Kamiya’s superhero trilogy.

Project G.G. Development Is Still Up in the Air

Unfortunately, the superhero didn’t stick the landing as Kamiya left his Vice President role at PlatinumGames in October 2023. Kamiya took to X (formally Twitter) to address his exit and commented on Project G.G.’s future by stating “Ask Platinum about Platinum.” In an attempt to reach out, VideoGamesChronicle got a response from a PlatinumGames spokesperson who stated, “We cannot disclose any further information regarding Kamiya’s departure other than what we announced on X (Twitter).”

While Kamiya is now leading Clovers, it is safe to say that he is not attached to Project G.G. anymore. However, the property rights are still PlatniumGames’, so the possibility of the title returning to the gaming circuit is still there. While that title hasn’t had anything said since then, Okami 2 is currently in pre-production with Capcom back as its publisher.

