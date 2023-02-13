The Witcher's Rats Spin-Off Gets New Story Details

Netflix's The Witcher is supposedly getting yet another spin-off focused on the Rats, a group of young ne'er-do-well criminals who cross paths with Ciri in the books. Despite Netflix not yet confirming that this show is in the works, we've already gotten new details on the Rats spin-off including a working title and even a logline to share more insights into the story that'll be told in this Netflix adaptation.

The latest on this The Witcher spin-off comes from Daniel RPK (via Redanian Intelligence). Redanian was the first to share details on the supposed spin-off initially and reported on some of the details Daniel RPK shared via his Patreon page.

The working title for this show is reportedly "Riff Raff," and filming on this Rats-focused series is supposedly going to get underway in April. These details suggest that the filming will happen in Cape Town, South Africa, and while there's no indication yet as to how long the series will be, the assumption based on the filming window of April to September has some thinking that there will be between six and eight episodes.

Most interesting of all is the logline for Riff Raff which helps set up our story:

"Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom," the logline for the show previewed.

As Redanian pointed out, The Witcher fans can piece together parts of the story based on previous context pertaining to the Rats. If the logline is accurate and there are indeed six members of the Rats being focused on in this show, that would put us in a time before the Rats met up with Ciri. Perhaps they'll encounter her at some point towards the end of the show or will make some reference or another to tie the series back into the larger timeline established by The Witcher, but it's too early to say when Netflix hasn't even confirmed anything about the show's existence.

Next up for The Witcher fans is Season 3 of the show which is scheduled to be released in Summer 2023. We got details on that new season recently, too, including a title for the first episode.