Dominion Announces 15th Expansion

The venerable deckbuilding game Dominion will release its 15th expansion later this year. Rio Grande Game has announced Dominion: Plunder, the 15th expansion to Dominion. The new expansion will add 40 new Kingdom cards and include new Treasures and Durations, which are cards that add effects and actions to a player's next turn. Dominion: Plunder will also include several new Events, bringing back that type of card for the first time in several years. This marks the second Dominion expansion released this year, following Dominion: Allies back in March.

Dominion is one of the classic modern deckbuilding games and focuses on quickly figuring out different beneficial card combos. In each game, players randomly (or non-randomly) choose 10 different kingdom piles that are placed into a common market. All players start the game with the same starter deck – however, players can purchase cards on their turn either to add more actions or add more gold to make larger purchases. Throughout the game, players can also purchase cards with victory points on them. However, these cards rarely have another effect, so the balance becomes wanting to purchase victory points to secure the victory with having your deck actually be effective on a turn. Some cards can also sabotage their opponents by adding curses (with negative victory point values) or even stealing coins from an opponent's hand. The game ends when either three stacks of cards have been fully purchased or when the Province card stack (the card with the most Victory Points) has run out.

Dominion innovated the deckbuilding game genre and has one numerous awards, including the prestigious Spiel des Jahres and Deutscher Spiele Preis awards when it was first released. And while other deckbuilding games have come out over the last 13 years, none have had quite the same staying power as Dominion.

