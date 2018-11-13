Domino’s Trolls ‘Diablo Immortal’ Announcement

Though BlizzCon is officially over, the Diablo debacle lives on. When Blizzard took to the stage to reveal Diablo: Immortal, a new mobile game, fans went nuts in outrage. It was like the Hearthstone reveal all over again. Still, it’s not just Diablo fans taking aim at the company for the mobile-only announcement, but other developers and companies as well. The latest? Pizza company Domino’s.

Domino’s Pizza Malaysia’s Facebook page took a moment to utilize the backlash following the most recent Diablo reveal for their own personal marketing purposes. Though not the first – this potshot, unlike their pizzas, is spicy.

In case you didn’t catch the cringeworthy moment during a Diablo panel at BlizzCon, one fan asked the dev team “Is this an out-of-season April Fool’s joke” regarding the reveal. Seen in the image below, Domino’s recreated the moment, including a man dressed similarly to the con attendee, alongside a caption rife with Blizzard puns.

“No diabolical plans here, we just want to level up your gaming experience,” roasts the social media post. “Immortalize your characters with our Treasure Chest Items when you get pizzas from Domino’s! Order here to claim your items quick before DIA BLOW away by a blizzard.”

Unlike other game developers that weighed in, it does go to show how divisive the reveal was that even a pizza company would feel the need to add fuel to the fire.

Despite Immortal featuring a narrative that many have been asking for, with it set to bridge the large gap between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, long-time fans of the franchise weren’t pleased with the mobile-exclusivity. A large part of that is due to the recent Nintendo Switch port for Diablo 3 and the news that there were multiple projects in the works for this series, many were expecting a full Diablo 4 announcement – despite Blizzard being very clear that wasn’t happening during this year’s BlizzCon.

The negative backlash went viral – fast – and though Blizzard mentioned that they were expecting discontent, they had no idea it was going to be to this extend. From the devs being booed on the stage, to other developers weighing in on the decision to go purely mobile, it hasn’t been an easy time for the team over at Blizzard.

What are your thoughts on ‘Diablo-gate’ and how it all went down? Are you still excited to see what’s in store or are you firmly anti-Immortal? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below.