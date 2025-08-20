Donkey Kong Bananza Has Fans Convinced Mario Kart World DLC Is Coming

The Nintendo Switch 2 did not launch with Super Mario Odyssey 2 like legions of gamers had hoped, but it did (shortly after the launch) have Donkey Kong Bananza. From the same development team, there are a ton of similarities between the two Nintendo 3D platformers. Bananza has been called a reskinned Odyssey 2, and it’s not difficult to see why. In fact, some players are convinced that they’re so similar in quality and vibe that it means something big is coming soon, just not for either of those two games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Donkey Kong Bananza Fans Speculate About Potential Mario Kart World DLC

As of now, Mario Kart World is the most expensive game on the Nintendo Switch 2. Surprisingly, Donkey Kong Bananza stayed at $70 despite the racing game’s jump to the $80 price point. It is because of this that one Redditor is thoroughly convinced that DLC has to be on the way for the latest Mario Kart.

User elephvant posted a lengthy theory about this on the Switch 2 subreddit. They said that Donkey Kong Bananza is clearly the best that Nintendo can do, similarly to Super Mario Odyssey. The team and company put everything they had into Donkey Kong’s starring role, and yet it still didn’t pass Mario Kart World’s price tag.

The idea that Mario Kart World is $80 means it needs to be bigger than Donkey Kong Bananza; presently, it’s not really there. It also implies that World needs to step up from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which it certainly hasn’t: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had more tracks and more characters.

All of this implies that there has to be more on the way for Mario Kart World. The original poster summed it up, “The only thing that makes sense is if they know it’s going to be expanded on pretty massively for all players over the course (no pun intended) of its first couple of years.”

This got the community talking. The post had 270 upvotes, but it also had 118 comments. u/Hugh_Jegantlers took it a step further, speculating that Nintendo might use Mario Kart World for all its big games by saying, “It’s an amazing way to promote other games to people who aren’t already fans since Mario Kart has such broad appeal.”

u/ClerkPsychological58 agreed with the idea that Mario Kart World being bigger than 8 Deluxe implies more content is on the way. “The fact that 8 got a ton of DLC means that World will likely get a bunch of DLC,” u/cityscapes416 added. “The fact that DK only has one outfit in Mario Kart World is also very suspicious. Surely they have to give him more after they just released his big game.”

Not everyone agrees with this idea, though. DLC might be on the way, but many expect Nintendo to charge for it. They scoffed at the idea that the company would give anything for free when they are primarily responsible for the $80 price tag right now.

u/gladexd said, “The cope that this $80 game (probably $50 for most people) will get any meaningful amount of free DLC is crazy.” u/Fantorangen01 added, “I think it’s 80 dollars because Mario Kart always sells very well,” noting that its predecessor more than doubled the sales for Super Mario Odyssey.

“They sold it for $80 because they knew people would pay that much. Nobody bought it because they thought there’d be significant post-launch support because nobody expects that from Nintendo,” u/moconahaftmere said. Right now, there is no DLC, and there hasn’t been any officially announced yet.

What do you think? Is DLC on the way for Mario Kart World? We’d love to hear from you down below!