10 Ports We Want to See on the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 is, by far, one of the most anticipated consoles in recent memory. In the wake of new consoles, many developers, as we’ve seen with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, revisit their classics and port them over to the upgraded hardware for everyone to enjoy. As the Switch 2 is rumored to have 4K, something the original lacked when it was released in 2017, a lot more games can, realistically, play and work on the new console.

With that in mind, we’ve come up with 10 Switch 2 games that we think deserve to be ported to the console, whether it’s at launch or after.

Baldur’s Gate 3

It is beyond surprising that Baldur’s Gate 3 is not on the Nintendo Switch. Besides the graphical fidelity, the top-down gameplay and mechanics seem like natural fits for the touchpad and controls. Therefore, it would be surprising not to see Larian Studio’s highly acclaimed title be ported onto the next big Nintendo console.

Set in the Forgotten Realms, you, alongside a colorful band of misfits, will forge a way to save yourself and the land from Mind Flayers and their parasitic worms. It’s a deep and rich narrative experience that you can spend countless hours getting lost in, which is exactly why putting it on the Nintendo Switch 2 would work so well. It’s portable and easy to carry, so you can play wherever the journey takes you, even if that’s not far from your computer or console.

Elden Ring

If you’re going to port anything, it should be a title that fans will flock to, even if they’ve played it before. Therefore, one such title is what some call the best game of the decade: FromSoftware’s Elden Ring. This Soulsborne title claimed just about every award under the sun from when it launched in 2021, and for good reason.

As a Tarnished, you must repair the Elden Ring and claim the throne against a bevy of difficult bosses. Its intricate, hardcore, and delicate combat within its sprawling fantasy open-world is still praised today, thanks to Shadow of the Erdtree and the upcoming Nightreign. Still, there is sure to be a market for tough-as-nails titles on the Switch 2 and Elden Ring would be the perfect game to show that off with a port.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Despite the original not being on Nintendo consoles, Final Fantasy VII was a storytelling marvel back when it was released in 1997. Its remake, which covers only ¼ of the original story, solely taking place in the walled city of Midgar, modernizes the classic with a twist. As mercenary Cloud, you’ll join an eco-terrorist group in their quest to destroy the mega-corporation Shinra.

With action RPG combat, multiple party members, great graphics, and a grand soundtrack, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a prime choice to be on the Switch 2. Not only do RPGs do well with audiences, but it’s not too demanding of a title to port, unlike its sequel Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Plus, the prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, launched on Nintendo Switch, so those who played it may want to know what happens to that young SOLDIER at the end.

Final Fantasy XIV

Multiplayer titles on the Switch did feel quite rare outside of first-party games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3. The Switch 2 has a chance to fix that and there’s really no title better suited to show that transition than Final Fantasy XIV. While there is a Final Fantasy game already on this list, the growing impact its fourteenth entry has had is one that Nintendo would do good to capitalize on for Nintendo Switch Online.

There is a narrative for the title, as you play a Warrior of Light destined to save Eorzea, but many love the multiplayer aspect and community building, whether it’s during the real-time combat or enjoying the many festivals. The game’s director, Yoshi-P, did want to port the title, so perhaps it may already be in development. If not, it definitely deserves to be.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

When the Persona series launched onto Nintendo Switch, it was a match made in RPG heaven. The stylistic designs and turn-based gameplay felt right at home for the console. So, it does stand to reason that the same can and should be said about porting Atlus’ latest acclaimed fantasy RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Following a nameless protagonist, you’ll stake your claim for the Throne of the United Kingdom of Euchronia in the name of the thought-dead Prince against the war-hungry soldier Louis. Through fantastic turn-based gameplay, rich narrative, lovable characters, and gorgeous scenery, the title would hit quite well with Nintendo fans, harkening back to RPGs of GameCube and NES. Furthermore, it’s a great way to introduce a new IP to an audience that, if the many awards to its name are any suggestion, will be the first of many.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Much like Elden Ring, you want to port the best of the best, so you’re going to have to pull out the big guns. In this case, those guns belong to Arthur Morgan, the protagonist of the 2018 classic Red Dead Redemption 2. Serving as a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, the sequel follows a group of outlaws trying to make it in an ever-changing Western world.

Despite releasing more than half a decade ago, the beautiful graphics, fun action open-world gameplay, and gripping narrative are still top-notch. The original Red Dead Redemption was released on the Nintendo Switch last year, so, like Final Fantasy VII, many would love to see how those characters, like protagonist John Marston, became who they are. Plus, with Grand Theft Auto VI hopefully on the horizon, it wouldn’t be fair for Switch 2 players to not have a Rockstar-made world to roam around in.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Originally launching on the Nintendo GameCube, 2005’s Resident Evil 4 was a landmark title, both for the Resident Evil series and for Nintendo with its wit, horror, and action. Fast forward to 2023, where, after the success of the Resident Evil 2 & 3 remakes, Capcom did what everyone thought was impossible and remade RE4. Not only did it capture the charm and intensity of the original, bringing seasoned rookie cop Leon Kennedy and his rescue mission to save the president’s daughter to life again, but adapted it for modern audiences with new controls and better graphics.

Therefore, it’s only fair that those who played it on the GameCube should be able to see it all done up on the Switch 2. In a way, it would be a full-circle moment for the console, with the impressive graphics and gameplay capabilities being a great way to showcase what the system can do.

Visions of Mana

Back in the 90s, many old-school RPGs flocked to Nintendo consoles like Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest. However, one series was a hit with audiences with its creative fantasy elements, real-time gameplay, and bright colorful worlds: Mana. In particular, Secret of Mana was lauded at the time as one of the best games to be on the market.

After many years, the Mana series made its official return with 2024’s Visions of Mana for modern consoles. The title, which follows young warrior Val as he escorts various Alms to the Mana Tree, scratched that decade-long itch that some Nintendo fans may still yearn for. The vibrant backdrops, fun combat, and cheerful music feel like they were made for Nintendo, which is why it should have a seat at the table for Switch 2.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

If there’s one Nintendo title deserving of a port to the Switch 2, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker is a ‘shore’ pick. The classic adventure, which launched on the Nintendo GameCube and later the Wii U, follows a young Link as he traverses a water-logged world to stop Ganon and save his sister. Keeping many elements, like the swordplay and music, from the iconic long-running franchise while bringing a vibrant and stylistic design made for a memorable and fan-favorite entry.

For years, many, myself included, have wanted to see the game brought back, as it still holds up really well gameplay-wise and is a nostalgic experience many hold dear. Plus, with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom being a bit more mature, showing off the light-hearted colors and whimsy of Wind Waker would be quite the palate cleanser.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The rise of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise in recent years is one that many longtime fans are happy to see finally get its much-deserved praise. While the series made its way onto Nintendo consoles last October with Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the original 2005 title, the sequel, Yakuza Kiwami 2, is ripe for being ported as well.

Returning to the bustling city streets of Kamurocho, Kiryu must stop a raging clan war between the Togo and Omi while finding a worthy successor to rule the Togo Clan. With new and familiar characters, the brutal action combat and dramatic story will look and feel great on the Switch 2. Nintendo remains the only company that has yet to see the entire Like a Dragon saga make its way onto its platforms, so it’s the perfect time to right that wrong.