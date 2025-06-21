Mario Kart World Fans Unhappy Over Nintendo Removing Feature

Mario Kart World fans on Nintendo Switch 2 are not very happy about Nintendo removing a small, but great feature that was present in Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Why it is missing from Mario Kart World, we don’t know, but is missing and over on the Mario Kart World Reddit page owners of the new Nintendo Switch 2 game are lamenting it being removed. That said, if you don’t play online then you wouldn’t even know the feature has been removed.

More specifically, over on the Mario Kart Reddit page, Mario Kart World players are upset that Nintendo removed the ability to see what country their fellow competitors were from. For those who did not play Mario Kart 8 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, in the lobbies next to the username of every player was a flag and the name of the country the player was from.

Whether Nintendo forgot to carry this over or whether or not it plans to add this after launch, we don’t know. It has not communicated anything about the decision, which could very well be a final decision. Whatever the case, players are hoping there will be a remedy in the future.

“Same. It seems like such a minor thing but I found it really interesting to see where people were from,” reads one of the top comments on the post. “What makes it worse is the title of this game. Its Mario Kart WORLD, why get rid of the real word aspect of online,” adds a second popular comment.

A third comment from another Mario Kart World fan adds: “I hate how they made the already pretty bare bones online experience of 8 even less substantial.”

Of course, many players probably don’t care about this removal, but the post is one of the top posts on the Mario Kart Reddit page this week, suggesting a good number of hardcore fans aren’t pleased with the decision.

Mario Kart World is available via the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only, for $80.