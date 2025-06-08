Mario Kart World Teases Missing Mario Kart 8 Content

Mario Kart World and the Nintendo Switch 2 both released this week. The jury is still very much out on the Switch 2, but Mario Kart World, unsurprisingly, is a success. Not only is it seemingly selling well, but it boasts a 90 on Metacritic, ranking it among the highest-rated Mario Kart games. However, among consumers there has been some criticism of Mario Kart World and the substantial changes it makes to the classic and beloved formula of the series. Meanwhile, some fans aren’t happy about some of the missing content.

An example of this is the fact that Mario Kart World does not have a 200cc mode, something that was introduced with Mario Kart 8/Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Many are assuming this will be added in a future update though, which is exactly what a new comment from producer on the game, Kosuke Yabuki, suggests.

“Some players are really happy with the addition of high difficulty modes likes this,” said the producer speaking with Rolling Stone. “However, does that mean we’re going to consider adding engine sizes that are larger than 150cc to Mario Kart World? I’m afraid I can’t say just yet.”

There is nothing very committal or concrete here from Yabuki, but he almost certainly would avoid the subject or give no comment if there were no plans to add a 200cc mode down the line. And history suggests this is the plan as well, as it is exactly what it did with Mario Kart 8, which introduced the feature.

Speaking of Mario Kart World updates, there is no word of when the first update to the Nintendo Switch 2 game will be. That said, Nintendo is known for being slow to update it games, even its marquee ones. In other words, don’t expect much soon.

Mario Kart World is available via the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only. It costs $80. For more coverage on the new Mario Kart game — including all of the latest Mario Kart World news, all of the latest Mario Kart World rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mario Kart World speculation — click here.