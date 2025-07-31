Mario Kart World Goes on First Sale

Mario Kart World for Nintendo Switch 2 has gone on sale for the very first time, though the discount is not directly from the Nintendo eShop. Rather, the new and first deal for the new Mario Kart game is for a physical copy of the Nintendo Switch 2 game rather than a digital code. To this end, the deal is only available as supplies last, and given that this is the first discount for the Switch 2 game, supplies could run dry quickly. At just 10 percent off, it is not the deepest discount, but first-party Nintendo games rarely get much better. In fact, Mario Kart World is unlikely to be any cheaper than this before the holiday season, and even then the maximum discount is almost certainly going to be 15 or 20 percent off.

As for the new deal, it comes the way of Woot, who currently has Mario Kart World for $71.99, which is about $8 off its normal $80 asking price. Not only is this deal reliant on supplies lasting, but there is timer that is set to expire in roughly 12 hours, aka come August 1 this deal will have expired.

As always, Woot uses Amazon to ship, which means Amazon Prime subscribers are going to earn free shipping with their purchase of Mario Kart World. That said, it is “standard” shipping, which means your order won’t arrive until sometime between August 13 and August 15, at least according to Woot’s estimates. Meanwhile, Woot is an international seller, but all copies it sells are notably region free.

This is not just the first time Mario Kart World has gone on sale at retail, but ever. To this end, it has not been discounted on the Nintendo eShop since its launch in early June, and there is no sign of this changing as it has been steadily selling very well, and because the console is so new. And the majority of those who buy the Nintendo Switch 2 are going to buy Mario Kart World, so there is little reason for Nintendo to discount it. And so far, it has unsurprisingly not discounted it.

