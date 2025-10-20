Donkey Kong Bananza Gets Monthly Limited Time Events, First One Revealed

After Donkey Kong Bananza got a surprise DLC release after launch, fans expected Nintendo would hit the brakes on this title. But this is not the case, and Nintendo is going full speed with DK’s 3D adventure. Monthly in-game events have been confirmed for Donkey Kong and Pauline and the first is set to begin on October 28th. During the in-game event, players can earn unique rewards, but considering the limited-time nature of these events, they’ll need to participate, or they risk missing out on them forever. Additionally, the DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC is required to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Donkey Kong Bananza event begins on October 28th and runs through November 4th. During this week, players can partake in a special Emerald Rush game mode to earn rewards. Chip Fever is the first event and takes place on DK Island and as the name suggests, players must collect ore using only Chip-based perks, such as Chip Hoarder or Chip Negotiator. Here are the exact times when Chip Fever goes live in Donkey Kong Bananza.

North America: 1:00 AM PDT / 2:00 AM MDT / 3:00 AM CDT / 4:00 AM EDT

1:00 AM PDT / 2:00 AM MDT / 3:00 AM CDT / 4:00 AM EDT Europe: 9:00 AM CET / 10:00 AM EET

9:00 AM CET / 10:00 AM EET Asia/Oceania: 5 :00 PM JST / 4:00 PM AWST / 7:00 PM AEDT

Those who achieve a high score during the Chip Fever event can earn two new figures for DK Island. These are Kong Bananza and Enguard and will be the first two available in a larger collection. They do not provide any in-game bonuses that we are aware of. But collecting them does offer bragging rights.

image courtesy of nintendo

Chip Fever is the first of two events announced. Details have not been shared for the second event, but Nintendo revealed it would provide this information at a later date. Those who purchased the DLC can enjoy the event on October 28th, and since there are no random elements to the challenge, you can play as many times as you’d like and hone your skills.

In-game events like these are quite common in gaming. You see them appear often during anniversaries or holidays, such as Fortnite’s Fortnitemares. However, the decision to lock the event behind the DLC can be seen as greedy and disingenuous to fans. Considering the additional cost of the DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC and the reception to it, one has to wonder if these events are a push to encourage players to purchase the DLC. Some fans did not think it was worth the asking price, but may reconsider this opinion if the events offer enough incentive.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!