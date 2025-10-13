You Can Earn Wednesday Addams & Jason Voorhees Skins for Free in Fortnite (Here’s How)

The Halloween season is always a treat in Fortnite, and this year’s Fortnitemares includes various horror skins to collect. While there are many, players can unlock two for free. These are Wednesday Addams and Jason Voorhees, and players have a limited time to earn them without spending a single V-buck. Between October 16th and October 26rd, players can join the Haunted Cup modes and participate for a chance to unlock both of these Fortnitemare skins. A chance to earn one of horror’s most iconic villains and one of its current hit stars is not a chance you want to miss out on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Jason Haunted Cup is the first coming to Fortnite on October 16th. Players compete in matches of the Reload game mode to earn points and will unlock rewards based on how many points they receive. Earning eight points is enough to earn you a Jason Voorhees TGIF emote, but you’ll need to place within the top 500 to earn the actual Jason skin. Given the popularity of this skin and the number of Fortnite players, you’ll likely want to play as much of this mode as possible to ensure you are in the top 500.

Wednesday Addams will be available similarly during the Wednesday Addams Haunted Cup on October 23rd. Players can unlock a free emote by collecting eight points, but will need to place within the top 500 if they want to rock the Addams’ family’s dark daughter. Again, this will likely be a challenging accomplishment, and you should plan to play a lot to grind enough points.

Play video

Both skins will be available in the Fortnite shop, so you can still purchase them using V-Bucks if you miss out on the event or don’t earn enough points. Still, if you plan to play Fortnite during these weekends, you may as well play the Haunted Cups and see if you can unlock them. You get the most points for scoring a Victory Royale, but you also gain points for eliminations. The more eliminations you get and the higher you place, the better your odds of unlocking these free skins are.

Fortnite is no stranger to free skins, and other games do the same, especially during seasonal events. While there is certainly merit to the free skins, they drive up FMO, or the fear of missing out. This may not necessarily get players to spend money, but they are often driven to play and may be tempted to purchase V-Bucks. Live service games like these thrive on this aspect and the microtransactions that players purchase. Fortnitemares is no different, but players can potentially unlock these skins for free.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!