Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Gets Action Packed New Trailer For Nintendo Switch

When Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze released for the Nintendo Switch in 2014, it introduced fans of the platforming series to an assortment of new challenges, along with a new storyline that sent the Arctic cold to DK’s tropical island, creating some interesting scenarios as a result.

But if you missed it on the Wii U, not to worry – the game is set to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch early next month, and to give you an idea of what to expect from it, the publisher has released a new trailer, providing some back story on the game, as well as what kind of gameplay to expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Donkey Kong and his buddies find themselves facing off against vicious pirates, who seem to have a penchant for the old. As a result, they end up blown away, and their usual paradise hit with a snowstorm. It isn’t long before the pirates eventually take over, and the big ape and his allies have to do everything in their power to fight back.

After the trailer’s cutscene, which takes up about half of the new trailer, we’re treated to some new gameplay footage. The good news is that Tropical Freeze is looking just as good as its original counterpart, and being able to take it on-the-go is going to be a nice benefit for Nintendo Switch owners. Not only that, but we get an idea of what secondary characters can do for Donkey Kong, including providing a jet boost across large chasms, as well as other capabilities. (We’re a big fan of using Cranky Kong’s cane hop, akin to Scrooge McDuck’s same ability in the DuckTales series. But that’s just us, because we’re “old” school. Get it?)

If you’re in the Boston area this weekend, you can actually stop by PAX East and play Tropical Freeze at Nintendo’s booth, so you can get a good idea of what the game has to offer. You can check out other titles as well, but we have a pretty good feeling fans are going to be all over this like the Kong family on a hoard of bananas.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze releases on May 4 for Nintendo Switch. If you can’t wait that long, it’s also available for the Wii U.