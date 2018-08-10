DOOM and Rage Added to Xbox Game Pass

QuakeCon 2018 is in full swing and we’ve not only gotten an amazing new look at DOOM Eternal, but even more about the upcoming Rage 2 shooter as well! With such stunning revelations for Bethesda fans to enjoy, it only makes sense that both predecessors would make their way over into the Xbox Game Pass library!

Though the perception of the first Rage is a bit hit or miss with fans, it’s a good chance to check out the first entry into the franchise before its sequel comes out next year. According to the team over at Xbox, “After a cataclysmic event nearly destroys the planet, you’ll emerge from cryosleep to a world long lost to law and order, to one that welcomes chaos and despair in id Software’s Rage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “In this open-world shooter, you’ll venture out into this “new” world taking on quests, upgrading and driving your vehicle across desolate and foreboding landscapes, and engage in some epic gunplay that the celebrated game studio is so well known for. And with the pre-E3 announcement that Rage 2 is coming in the Spring of 2019, now’s the best time to return to its roots.”

DOOM is also joining the ranks! Described as the “Grandaddy of shooter,” it’s time to get in there and start taking out the scum of Hell – one neck snap at a time. “After being unearthed from a mysterious crypt on the planet Mars, you’ll quickly get back to work slaying hellish demons, wielding incredibly destructive weapons, and executing brutal melee attacks as you work to keep the invasion from Hell at bay – and uncover what sinister secrets the Union Aerospace Corporation (UAV) has locked away.”

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.